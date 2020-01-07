After Udhhav Thackeray’s bizarre attempts to compare campus violence in JNU to 26/11 and Jamia police retaliations to Jalianwala Bagh massacre, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut has gone a step ahead and defended secessionist posters seen at the Mumbai protests yesterday.

Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena: I read in newspaper that those who held ‘free Kashmir’ banner clarified that they want to be free of restrictions on internet services,mobile services and other issues. Also, if anyone talks of freedom of Kashmir from India then it will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/Mi03MkQ3JU — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

There was a protest organised by leftists and some Bollywood activists at Gateway of India, Mumbai, yesterday to show their stand against JNU violence. However, serious questions were raised at the motivation behind the ‘protests’ as secessionist posters demanding ‘Free Kashmir’ were seen at the venue.

Only recently, the anti-CAA protests were exposed to be mostly anti-Hindu events. A day after the Gateway event posters created a stir, exposing the hollow activism behind such protests and their actual intentions, Shiv Sena, the freshly ‘secular’ and newly ‘liberal’ voice in Indian politics has done a ‘la Barkha’.

Shiv Sena’s firebrand Shayari expert Sanjay Raut has stated that he has come to know that the ‘free Kashmir’ posters did not mean actually ‘free Kashmir’ and they wanted only freedom from restrictions of internet services, mobile services and other issues.

Raut’s sad attempt at whitewashing secession has invited amusing reactions on social media.

Nice, this makeover of Shiv Sena. Giving benefit of doubt to those with opposing views. Tiger changes it’s stripes. It’s a lamb like now. All soft n cuddly. https://t.co/SjgHXmLvMI — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) January 7, 2020

Recently, Sena CM Uddhav Thackeray has drawn criticism when he had compared police retaliation to vandalism and stone-pelting at Jamia Millia Islamia to the Jalianwala Bagh massacre. Yesterday, he had stated that the scenes of JNU violence reminded him of the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai.