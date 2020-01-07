Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Sanjay Raut defends ‘free Kashmir’ posters in Mumbai protests, says they did not mean that

 Shiv Sena, the freshly 'secular' and newly 'liberal' voice in Indian politics has done a 'la Barkha'.

OpIndia Staff
Sanjay Raut defends secessionist posters at Gateway of India protests
Sanjay Raut(Source: Patrika)
After Udhhav Thackeray’s bizarre attempts to compare campus violence in JNU to 26/11 and Jamia police retaliations to Jalianwala Bagh massacre, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut has gone a step ahead and defended secessionist posters seen at the Mumbai protests yesterday.

There was a protest organised by leftists and some Bollywood activists at Gateway of India, Mumbai, yesterday to show their stand against JNU violence. However, serious questions were raised at the motivation behind the ‘protests’ as secessionist posters demanding ‘Free Kashmir’ were seen at the venue.

Only recently, the anti-CAA protests were exposed to be mostly anti-Hindu events. A day after the Gateway event posters created a stir, exposing the hollow activism behind such protests and their actual intentions,  Shiv Sena, the freshly ‘secular’ and newly ‘liberal’ voice in Indian politics has done a ‘la Barkha’.

Shiv Sena’s firebrand Shayari expert Sanjay Raut has stated that he has come to know that the ‘free Kashmir’ posters did not mean actually ‘free Kashmir’ and they wanted only freedom from restrictions of internet services, mobile services and other issues.

Raut’s sad attempt at whitewashing secession has invited amusing reactions on social media.

Recently, Sena CM Uddhav Thackeray has drawn criticism when he had compared police retaliation to vandalism and stone-pelting at Jamia Millia Islamia to the Jalianwala Bagh massacre. Yesterday, he had stated that the scenes of JNU violence reminded him of the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai.

