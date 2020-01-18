Saturday, January 18, 2020
Savarkar's kin welcomes Sanjay Raut's comment on Veer Savarkar while Aaditya Thackeray continues to monkey-balance

OpIndia Staff
savarkar
Though Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s proclamation ‘Jail Savarkar opposers’ has been welcomed by Savarkar’s kin Ranjit Savarkar, on Saturday, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, probably anticipating the repercussion this statement might have on the newly formed Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance, has attempted to counterbalance the situation by saying that he was unsure as to in what capacity Raut had said such a comment.

When asked to comment on Raut’s Savarkar remark, senior Sena leader and chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray’s son said: “I have not listened to his statement in what capacity he said this. He has already given justification for his statement. There may be different views but this is democracy. There should not be controversy.”

Attempting to scale down the controversy and nip any reaction from the Congress, Thackeray furthered that there were bound to be ideological differences when parties with different ideologies come together and described this as one of the features of democracy. He said that such issues would not affect the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in any way and that the coalition is stable.

Earlier Shiv Sena’s motormouth leader Sanjay Raut had opened a can of worms by hitting out at its alliance partner in Maharashtra – NCP and the Congress, saying that those who criticise Veer Savarkar will only realise his sacrifice if they spend two days at the cell in Andaman Cellular Jail where Savarkar was imprisoned.

Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena RS member Sanjay Raut launched an attack on the Congress party, especially Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi for ridiculing nationalist hero Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Read- ‘Tiger has turned into a cat’: Fadnavis on Sena’s silence over Congress insulting Savarkar, Savarkar’s grandson seeks case against Seva Dal

“Those who oppose Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar, whoever they may be, they may belong to any party, they may have a different ideology, all such people should spend two days in the same cell in Andaman jail where Savarkar was lodged. Then they will understand the importance of his struggle and sacrifice made for the nation. It is our constant demand that Veer Savarkar be awarded Bharat Ratna – it is up to Home Ministry,” said Raut.

Batting for Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, the Sena MP said that his party is unmoved on the demand. He  said that people speaking against Savarkar will understand his role in nation-building only when they are put in the same prison in Andaman where the British had lodged Savarkar.

Of late, Shiv Sena has inadvertently rubbed its alliance partner Congress on several occasions. Though Congress is yet to comment on Raut’s indirect assault, the latter’s statement has definitely pleased Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s grand-nephew Ranjit Savarkar. Welcoming Raut’s statement Ranjit Savarkar said that Sena must keep in mind that the Congress is not protesting against Savarkar but also maligning him. He reminded Sena of its strong opposition against Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyyar. He said that he expects Sena to play a similar role.

Raut’s delayed reaction comes after a huge controversy that had erupted across the country following Rahul Gandhi’s cheap dig at Veer Savarkar. The controversy began first after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refused to withdraw his December 2019 “rape in India” remark claiming that his surname was Gandhi, not Savarkar.

Congress, Shiv Sena’s new alliance partner, has on several occasions attempted to malign Veer Savarkar’s contributions to India’s freedom by branding him as a “loyal colonialist”.

