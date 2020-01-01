Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension in Saharanpur after Muslim men stop people from celebrations

In Gaglehdi thana area of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, communal tension prevailed after Muslim men stopped people of other community from celebrating. As per reports, some youth were dancing and making merry on retirement of one Dharampal Singh who was retiring from local college when some Muslim men asked them to stop the celebration. The matter escalated quickly and they resorted to stone-pelting. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and arrested three and brought situation under control.

As reported by Dainik Jagran, on Tuesday, in Kutubpur Kusani village Singh was retiring from inter-college. In his honour, a small farewell party was organised. After participating in the same, he was returning home with his friends and family while celebrating. When they passed by residence of one Shahid alias Rajik and Taufiq, they asked them to stop making noise. This led to altercation which escalated.

- Ad - - article resumes -

After matters escalated, people of both communities came out and started pelting stones at each other. Soon, police was called in and forces dispersed the crowd. Four youth, namely, Sachin, Brijesh, Vipin and Kunal were injured who were sent to hospital for treatment. As per the report, the situation is now under control.