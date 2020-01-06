In an unprecedented turn of events, a mob of masked miscreants from Jamia Millia Islamia and other violent rioters, now reported as mostly leftist goons, had unleashed large-scale violence inside the JNU premises last night leaving several students gravely injured.

Today, while speaking about the last night’s brutal incident, Maharashtra’s new chief minister Uddhav Thackeray shockingly likened it to the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. “I was watching reports on TV and The attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Students are feeling unsafe in the country…I will not tolerate anything like that happens here in Maharashtra,” Uddhav Thackeray said today.

#WATCH Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on JNU violence: What was the need for attackers to wear masks? They were cowards. I was watching on TV and it reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. I will not tolerate such attacks in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/LR1kpctk8K — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

The 2008 Mumbai attacks (also referred to as 26/11) were a series of terrorist attacks that took place in November 2008, when 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a terrorist organisation based in Pakistan, had carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting for days across Mumbai. At least 174 people died, including 9 attackers, and more than 300 were wounded in the ghastly incident.

Asserting that the students across the country are feeling unsafe, Thackeray termed the masked attackers at JNU as “cowards”, Thackeray said their identity should be revealed.

“We should know who was behind these masks. Those who came wearing masks are cowards. If they had guts they would have come openly. Such cowardice can’t be tolerated,” he added.

Though shocking revelations showing Congress connection to the violence that broke out on JNU campus on Sunday evening surfaced today, it’s alliance partner, Shiv Sena’s chief Uddhav Thackeray, surprisingly pretended to remain completely oblivious to the fact.

“Youth are scared and angry. Our youth are not cowards. Don’t ignite a bomb by instigating the youth. If Delhi Police fail to find out perpetrators of the attack, then they will also be in the dock,” he furthered.

Uddhav Thackeray’s party, the Shiv Sena, had recently broke off from the NDA and had joined hands with Congress and NCP to grab the CM’s post in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra chief has earlier also received flak for likening Delhi police action on Jamia rioters to Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The anti-CAA protestors in Jamia on December 15 not only carried out vandalism, arson and rioting under the pretext of ‘peaceful protests’ but they also clashed and pelted stones at the police.

The university administration had alleged that the Delhi Police had forcibly barged into the campus without permission. The police, on the other hand, had claimed that it was left with no option but to enter the university in order to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

The left-liberal cabal and opposition politicians had tried their best to peddle fake news and misinformation, hoping to blame the police for brutality. But CCTV footage, and other evidences had soon made it clear that the police action was only in retaliation to a violent, murderous mob inciting arson and vandalism.

Uddhav Thackeray comparing action against a violent mob to the Jalianwala Bagh massacre that saw the barbaric murder of innocents by a firing squad of the British government was widely criticised by many.