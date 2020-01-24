AT Kearney consultant complains to Ola because his cab driver defended BJP, CAA, NRC and the Economy

A new trend has emerged where Congress lackeys and Islamists have been hounding the people who have come out in support of the Modi government and the Citizenship Amendment Act. A Twitter user is now complaining to Ola about his cab driver defending PM Modi, the CAA and NRC and also the economy under the Modi government.

A Twitter user who goes by the Kanav Sharma took to the social media platform to display his anger against his Ola cab driver who dared to hold a different opinion than his. He said that the driver overheard his phone conversation where he was talking about (read: complaining about) India’s economic situation. The driver said that it has been only 6 years of the Modi government and one cannot blame PM Modi for the 70 years of the mess left behind by Congress.

Took @Olacabs yesterday. Driver overheard my phone conversation where I was talking about India’s economic situation. He said, “only 6 years of Modi government, how can you blame economy?” It is congress’s fault of 70 years. I asked him, so what all wrongs did congress do?(1/n) — Kanav Sharma (@kanavdm) January 24, 2020

To that, Congress has him what ‘all wrongs’ did Congress do.

I told him that you should check your facts and even if your belief is true, so how does it affect me? I am concerned about the economy and it’s not good! (3/n) — Kanav Sharma (@kanavdm) January 24, 2020

After the Ola driver expressed his views on JNU and the Tukde Tukde Gang, Kanav Sharma said that he was only concerned about the economy and the state was “not good”.

The conversation then veered into CAA and NRC and while the Ola driver supported the move by the Modi government, Kanav opposed it.

I said yes I am against these. He continued, “where was your opposition when Kashmiri Pandits were raped and murdered.” I told, that’s a wrong that happened, but I am from Jammu & Kashmir and have grown up with people of all religions. I respect all of them. (5/n) — Kanav Sharma (@kanavdm) January 24, 2020

The Ola driver seems to have assumed Kanav was a Kashmiri Hindu and thus told about him about the brutalities that his family escaped in Kashmir. At this point, after the entire conversation, Kanav told him he was not interested in debating the driver.

At this point, I told him that I don’t want to have any debate with him. He continued, “ I agree, Your forefathers should have migrated to Pakistan. Our country would be cleaner without people of your thoughts.” (7/n) — Kanav Sharma (@kanavdm) January 24, 2020

Thereafter, Kanav tagged Ola along with his ride number, urging Ola to take action against the driver.

Ola Support even responded saying that they have reported the driver-partner for corrective action and would ensure to avoid these instances in the future.

This mindless hounding an Ola driver did not go down well with Twitter users who called Kanav and Ola out for hounding the driver for exercising his constitutional right of free speech.

Dear Ola, the passenger indulged in a conversation with the driver. The driver expressed his views guaranteed under the constitution under right to free expression. Are you planning to punish him for that? If so, let me move to @Uber in that case. — Roshi CBG-san (@OnlyNakedTruth) January 24, 2020

And I have decided not to use Ola for myself or my company rides for next two months minimum as I can’t believe that you won’t hire a Jihadi as driver tomorrow coz a fixer like @kanavdm can blatantly dox someone as below his status as a driver of a cab. — yaji (@msyaji) January 24, 2020

same on you @Olacabs .

1) what is the proof that @kanavdm is saying truth.

2) even if driver said those things… it’s his opinion & freedom of expression. — Doctrrr Saab (@Doctrrrr) January 24, 2020

One could have simply stopped the conversation if one didn’t like it🤷. Think it’s fair to expect a comfortable ride that you have paid for, undisturbed by opposing political views. To report him on Twitter where he does not have a voice feels vindictive. — Smitha Murthy (@SmithaOne) January 24, 2020

After being called out by several people on Twitter, Kanav changed his tunes. He responded to Ola and said that he has no intention of their team penalising the driver but his intention is to give constructive feedback. He also said that the driver should have respected his personal space.

Thanks! Please note that I have absolutely no intention of your team penalising the driver. Please share this as a constructive feedback with him so that I, as a customer, can expect drivers to respect my personal space during rides. — Kanav Sharma (@kanavdm) January 24, 2020

That argument certainly doesn’t hold water since if he did not like the driver indulging in a conversation, he could have told him right at the beginning that he would prefer riding in peace. However, he continued the conversation and only took to Twitter to complain after the conversation did not go his way and the driver did not agree with his anti-Modi, pro-Congress stand.

There has been a spate of incidents where average individuals who support CAA, NRC and the Modi government are being hounded by self-proclaimed liberals. Recently, a doctor from Kerala was forced to resigned arbitrarily after his pro-CAA stand and supporting the deportation of illegal immigrants. Further, Twitter user ThePlacardGuy was also threatened with ‘Kamlesh Tiwari like fate’ for his stand against Islamic fundamentalists.

Update: Twitter users have now started giving Kanav Sharma a taste of his own medicine by tagging his employer, AT Kearney for a response.

Hello @JohanAurik @kearney this gentleman claims to be an employee of yours. Does your firm approve of employees engaging in political activism and trying to get poor drivers fired for their beliefs and views? Are you anti-Poor in India? https://t.co/nTijGvb0EI — Adv Smokiee (@SmokingSkills_) January 24, 2020

Twitter users are asking AT Kearney to comment on whether their company endorses employees engaging in political activism and trying to get poor drivers fired for their views.

Kearney is an American global management consulting firm that focuses on strategic and operational CEO-agenda issues facing businesses, governments and institutions around the globe. Kearney maintains offices in more than 40 countries globally, and according to Glassdoor, it is the highest-paying company for employees in the United States as of April 2017.