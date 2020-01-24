Friday, January 24, 2020
AT Kearney consultant complains to Ola because his cab driver defended BJP, CAA, NRC and the Economy

There has been a spate of incidents where average individuals who support CAA, NRC and the Modi government are being hounded by self-proclaimed liberals. Recently, a doctor from Kerala was forced to resigned arbitrarily after his pro-CAA stand and supporting the deportation of illegal immigrants.

OpIndia Staff
Ola Cab
A new trend has emerged where Congress lackeys and Islamists have been hounding the people who have come out in support of the Modi government and the Citizenship Amendment Act. A Twitter user is now complaining to Ola about his cab driver defending PM Modi, the CAA and NRC and also the economy under the Modi government.

A Twitter user who goes by the Kanav Sharma took to the social media platform to display his anger against his Ola cab driver who dared to hold a different opinion than his. He said that the driver overheard his phone conversation where he was talking about (read: complaining about) India’s economic situation. The driver said that it has been only 6 years of the Modi government and one cannot blame PM Modi for the 70 years of the mess left behind by Congress.

To that, Congress has him what ‘all wrongs’ did Congress do.

After the Ola driver expressed his views on JNU and the Tukde Tukde Gang, Kanav Sharma said that he was only concerned about the economy and the state was “not good”.

Read: Lohardaga, Jharkhand: Section 144 imposed in area where Islamists had pelted stones from Mosque at pro-CAA rally

The conversation then veered into CAA and NRC and while the Ola driver supported the move by the Modi government, Kanav opposed it.

The Ola driver seems to have assumed Kanav was a Kashmiri Hindu and thus told about him about the brutalities that his family escaped in Kashmir. At this point, after the entire conversation, Kanav told him he was not interested in debating the driver.

Thereafter, Kanav tagged Ola along with his ride number, urging Ola to take action against the driver.

Ola Support even responded saying that they have reported the driver-partner for corrective action and would ensure to avoid these instances in the future.

This mindless hounding an Ola driver did not go down well with Twitter users who called Kanav and Ola out for hounding the driver for exercising his constitutional right of free speech.

After being called out by several people on Twitter, Kanav changed his tunes. He responded to Ola and said that he has no intention of their team penalising the driver but his intention is to give constructive feedback. He also said that the driver should have respected his personal space.

That argument certainly doesn’t hold water since if he did not like the driver indulging in a conversation, he could have told him right at the beginning that he would prefer riding in peace. However, he continued the conversation and only took to Twitter to complain after the conversation did not go his way and the driver did not agree with his anti-Modi, pro-Congress stand.

Read: Kerala: Doctor forced to resign, accused of being genocidal and ‘religious fanatic’ for seeking deportation of illegal immigrants

Update: Twitter users have now started giving Kanav Sharma a taste of his own medicine by tagging his employer, AT Kearney for a response.

Twitter users are asking AT Kearney to comment on whether their company endorses employees engaging in political activism and trying to get poor drivers fired for their views.

Kearney is an American global management consulting firm that focuses on strategic and operational CEO-agenda issues facing businesses, governments and institutions around the globe. Kearney maintains offices in more than 40 countries globally, and according to Glassdoor, it is the highest-paying company for employees in the United States as of April 2017.

