Friday, January 24, 2020
Lohardaga, Jharkhand: Section 144 imposed in area where Islamists had pelted stones from Mosque at pro-CAA rally

The VHP alleged that stones and petrol bombs were hurled at the rally targeting homes of Hindus as well as women.

OpIndia Staff
Lohardaga, Jharkhand: Section 144 imposed in area where Islamists had pelted stones from Mosque at pro-CAA rally
Image Source: India TV News
The Lohardaga area in Jharkhand was gripped with violence on 23rd January 2019 when Islamists had pelted stones and hurled petrol bombs at a pro-CAA rally being taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). After Islamists indulged in mindless violence, Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

Section 144 prohibits the assembly of more than 4 people in an area.

Reportedly, while the pro-CAA rally was in the procession, stones were hurled at the rally as it reached the Amlatoli Chowk area. Several shops were burnt and some two-wheelers were set on fire following the attack, which further sparked tensions in the area.

In a video shared by VHP on social media, a police officer can be heard saying that the stones were pelted from the mosque on the rally. As per the video, the policemen were also injured in the stone-pelting.

Read: Jharkhand: Islamists pelt stones, petrol bombs from inside the mosque on pro-CAA rally, VHP alleges police inaction

The VHP alleged that stones and petrol bombs were hurled at the rally targeting homes of Hindus as well as women. “Police was a mute spectator. As soon as Soren formed a government with Congress support the Hindus are attacked?” VHP tweeted.

Lohardaga Deputy Commissioner Akanksha Ranjan confirmed that Section 144 has been imposed in Lohardaga after the incident and the police have launched an investigation in the matter. Ranjan, along with Superintendent of Police Priyadarshi Alok, are at the spot to control the situation.

