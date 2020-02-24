CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury seems to be upset with the US President Donald Trump referring to India as a “developed country’ and PM Modi agreeing with Trump on this during the massive welcome event, called ‘Namaste Trump’ which is underway at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Yechury felt that calling India a developed economy would take away its advantages of Special & Differential Treatment as a developing country and that this was unacceptable to him.

Taking to Twitter the CPI(M) veteran leader wrote: “Modi gloats over Trump calling India a ‘developed economy’. This robs India from advantages of Special & Differential Treatment as a developing country. At a time of domestic recession, this would cripple us. Unacceptable”.

Modi gloats over Trump calling India a 'developed economy'. This robs India from advantages of Special & Differential Treatment as a developing country. At a time of domestic recession this would cripple us. Unacceptable.

For any Indian actually, such words of acknowledgement, coming from the President of the United States of America, should be something to be proud of. But unfortunately, these words of appreciation coming for Modi did not go down well for the CPI(M) leader who suffered an epic meltdown on Twitter.

Ahead of Trump’s visit to India, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had on Sunday also expressed reservations over the “deals” that India may sign with the US, saying that the US is seeking concessions from India which will harm our economy.

Moreover, taking a dig at the BJP government, Yechury said that the “cow protectors” are now mortgaging our dairy economy as the US wants to “dump their dairy products on us”.

He says that the USA and Trump are trying to emerge as the world’s policeman. “Unfortunately our government is succumbing to these pressures,” he added.

“The misery of the people is compounding and at that time mortgaging India’s economy to US interests, there cannot be something more anti-Indian people than this,” he said.

Calling the mega ‘Namaste Trump’ event a ‘tamasha’ he had expressed happiness that the event was being boycotted by many ‘activists’.