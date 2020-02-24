On Saturday, 22 February, two men in Kerala had found an abandoned package which contained bullets. The Kerala police, when alerted had recovered the bullets. As per reports, the seized bullets had carried the markings of “POF”, allegedly pointing towards their origin at Pakistan Ordinance Factory.

As per reports, the package was found in Kulathupuza in Kollam, Kerala. DGP Loknath Behera had reportedly sought the help of central intelligence agencies due to the suspected Pakistani origin of the bullets, suspecting links to a Pakistan-sponsored terror outfit.

Kerala Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) investigating the site in Kulathupuzha, Kollam where 14 live bullets with Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) markings, were found yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Bfq6siMfQO — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

The Kerala state ATS had begun its investigation yesterday. Informed by the ATS, a military intelligence squad had also arrived at the spot to assist on the investigation. As per reports, officials from NIA and military intelligence will also help in the investigation.

Officials from military intelligence and NIA had arrived at the spot. As per reports, a total of 14 bullets were recovered. The bullets were of 7.62 mm size and were marked with POF, which is suspected to be ‘Pakistan Ordinance Factory’. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the bullets may have been made in 1981-82. The bullets are used in machine guns. Forensic and ballistic investigations have also begun.

As per tye New Indian Express report, the state crime branch has denied reports that the recovered bullets were the bullets missing from the SAP camp. Crime branch confirmed that the serial number of the bullets stored in the camp have been examined and they do not match with the seized bullets.

The POF is a major firearm manufacturing facility under the Ministry of Defence Production in Pakistan, headquartered in Wah Cantonment, Punjab province in Pakistan. 12 bullets were found inside a bullet pouch and 2 were inside a case. The suspected links to the POF in Pakistan has initiated a major investigation as to persons linked with the supply and use of those bullets.