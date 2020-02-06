NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain demands proofs of slogans against Modi and Shah at Shaheen Bagh, twitterati do the needful

Sreenivasan Jain, a senior journalist with NDTV and an ‘esteemed’ member of the left-liberal squad had recently, while interviewing Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, asked him to produce proof for his claim that children are being coached to shout anti-Modi and anti-Shah slogans in Shaheen Bagh, which has become the epi-centre of the anti-CAA protest by Islamists.

While the BJP leader was certain that there are umpteen number of proofs openly available on social media, the senior journalist, who is somehow allergic to facts, did not seem to be convinced.

However, Twitter promptly did the needful and reverted with videos which showed children spewing venom against PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah at Shaheen Bagh, exactly what BJP leader Manoj Tiwari claimed in his interview with Jain.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests funded by Islamist PFI, chief Mohammad Parvez Ahmed’s links to AAP’s Sanjay Singh and Congress’ Udit Raj emerge

In a video shared by one of the Twitter users, a small girl-child sheathed in a black dupatta is heard saying that unless Modi doesn’t take back CAA and NRC they will not move from here. She says that “even if Modi breaks our head we will not budge”. On being asked about the problems related to NRC and CAA the girl-child says that by implementing CAA-NRC, Modi wants to kill us and throw us into detention camps. In what appears a well-taught, well-rehearsed inference, the child says that Modi will not give us clothes and food. She says that “hum azaadi lene aaye hain aur lekar jayenge” (we have come here to take freedom and will go for here only after achieving it)

Is is not work of a Journalist to find out proof of any claims? Is it not work of Journalist to bring truth out? You do that infamous show “Truth Vs Hype? Don’t you? Proof is on public platform Srini journalist need to keep eyes/ears open here u gopic.twitter.com/6Aqk9yzxYA — SuperStar Raj 🇮🇳 (@NagpurKaRajini) February 6, 2020

In another video, uploaded by the Twitter account, Know the Nation and shared by a different user, young children can be sitting around a bonfire and indulging in uncouth sloganeering which is most certainly been taught to them. They can be heard saying: “Hum lekejar rahenge Azadi, tera baap bhi dega Azadi, teri maa bhi degi – Azadi!”

In another one, a child is heard saying: “Modi ko jaan se khatam kar denge. Naam aise hi badnaam nai hua hai!”

“Modi ko jaan se khat*m kar denge. Naam aise hi badnaam nai hua hai!” Now @SreenivasanJain will RT it pic.twitter.com/0sY5R5D5OZ — Aakash | आकाश 🇮🇳 (@Indiaaakash) February 6, 2020

One more video shared by Know the Nation shows a girl saying: “Modi ko log gaali nahi denge toh kya puja karenge?” a diabolic thought which has been instilled in the brains of these innocent children.

This girl at #ShaheenBagh says – “Modi ko log gaali nahi denge toh kya puja karenge?” An idea was planted in her mind that she would be sent to a detention camp where her clothing shall be snatched & no food shall be provided. Brainwashed?pic.twitter.com/QWUZEEMj8b — Know The Nation (@knowthenation) February 6, 2020

Even though Twitter users flooded the micro-blogging site with so many proofs, it was probably not enough to convince the NDTV journalist who now went on to question the authenticity of these videos. Doubting the credibility of the source from where these videos were taken, Sreenivasan Jain, sneered at the BJP leader: “Am afraid if this is the ‘proof’ – sharing an unverified cellphone video (of children) circulated by a Twitter handle – where is the credibility? Expect better from a Member of Parliament and state president of BJP, sir!

Well, Twitter is a bad space to peddle lies and distort or controvert facts. Twitter users once again got the ball rolling and made sure that the NDTV journalist is bottled up.

Read: Delhi Police suspects foreign funding links in Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam’s bank accounts

Twitter account Know The Nation took the opportunity to school Jain. By sharing clips of videos shot at Shaheen Bagh by them through their phones Know The Nation wrote: “Hi @SreenivasanJain, of course, you’re the expert in the area of “unverified” videos/news – but since you brought it up, let’s talk credibility here: The video was shot by us at Delhi’s #ShaheenBagh as revealed by the iPhone it was shot on Please air this on NDTV Prime Time too!”

Hi @SreenivasanJain, of course you’re the expert in the area of “unverified” videos/news – but since you brought it up, let’s talk credibility here: The video was shot by us at Delhi’s #ShaheenBagh as revealed by the iPhone it was shot on Please air this on NDTV Prime Time too! https://t.co/KNjWPr7Phv pic.twitter.com/NuAsS4YY75 — Know The Nation (@knowthenation) February 6, 2020

Another Twitter user Spaminder Bharti who goes by the handle @attomeybharti called out the NDTV journalist’s hypocrisy and exposed the nexus between the leftist goons and few paid journos. Sreenivasan Jain had earlier taken to Twitter to share videos of JNU violence. Sharing a screenshot of Sreenivasan’s old Tweet, the Twitter user questions the journalist’s double standards. He further shared the video uploaded by Know The Nation as a proof of authenticity.

According to Chota Mota journo @SreenivasanJain, 1. Viral JNU videos don’t require any verification/fact-check 2. But Shaheen Bagh videos must be verified by forensic agencies before he accepts them Anyway, here’s the verification – https://t.co/Dw7igLz20n pic.twitter.com/A2ceQ2eVtH — Spaminder Bharti (@attomeybharti) February 6, 2020

Sufficient proofs have emerged which reveals that the protest in Shaheen Bagh is a typical left-wing organised blatant communal event where protestors are openly batting for secession from India.

In just a week, many incidents have surfaced which laid the secessionist agenda of the ultra-left wing protestors at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area exposed. It is now sufficiently clear that this protest like all other anti-CAA riots is anything but ‘organic’. In fact, it is another typical left-wing organised blatant communal event where protestors are openly batting for secession from India.

Read: Peak NDTV Logic: Sreenivasan Jain pulls a shocker, claims Muslims are minorities in Islamic States

Today, the Enforcement Directorate has revealed that the Islamic radicals of Popular Front of India (PFI) are behind the funding of the protest at Shaheen Bagh and how political parties like AAP and Congress and organisations like Bhim Army are linked to PFI and the Shaheen Bagh protest.

What is appalling is that these ultra-left wings, in their compulsion to break India and in their hate for Modi and his government have reached to this level that they have started using innocent children to peddle their agenda.