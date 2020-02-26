Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Rahul Gandhi skips Congress Working Committee meeting on Delhi riots as he is out of India

Although it has been speculated that Rahul Gandhi will make a comeback as party president, and most party leaders want him back, it is not sure whether he wants to take over the leadership of the party months after resigning from the same

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty
Rahul Gandhi (Image Source: Hindustan Times)
The Congress Working Committee met today at the All India Congress Committee headquarters to discuss the worsening situation of law and order in Delhi. The meeting was being Chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, and many senior leaders of Congress party attended the meeting. They observed a minute of silence for those who lost their lives during violence in Delhi.

However, it is notable that Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was not present in the meeting of the Party’s highest decision-making body as it is known that he is not in India.

Although it has been speculated that Rahul Gandhi will make a comeback as party president, and most party leaders want him back, it is not sure whether he wants to take over the leadership of the party months after resigning from the same. On Sunday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had said that the party should look for alternatives if Rahul Gandhi is unwilling to return. After Rahul Gandhi resigned as president, Sonia Gandhi has taken the responsibility as interim president, although the party needs to find a full-time chief soon due to Sonia Gandhi’s failing health.

On Tuesday, the congress party condemned the violence in Delhi and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah questioning his silence on Delhi riots which broke out after the long protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Congress also blamed Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for riots saying that he has shaken off the responsibility.

Violence broke out in Delhi’s Jaffrabad and Maujpur between the certain groups opposing and favouring the CAA. The clashes among the groups claimed the lives of 17 people including a police personnel who was shot by mobs.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday that he wrote to Home Minister and requested to call in the army to control the riots.

