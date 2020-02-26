Delhi riots: CM Kejriwal requests Home Minister to call in the Army, security personnel conduct flag-march as death toll rises to 20

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and requested to call in the army to control the communal violence in Delhi that broke out on 24th February 2020.

I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately Am writing to Hon’ble HM to this effect — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2020

He also requested that the curfew be imposed in other affected areas immediately. Meanwhile, the security personnel have conducted flag march in a few areas in the morning.

Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) SN Shrivastava and Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Satish Golcha inspecting the Jafrabad area. SN Shrivastava was appointed as Special CP on Tuesday night. He has been the ADG west zone (CRPF) in J&K. As per Sunil Kumar Gautam, Medical Superintendent, Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, the death toll has now reached 20.

The national capital remains on tenterhooks as anti-CAA rioters go on a rampage in Delhi against the Citizenship Law. Incidents of violence, arson, stone-pelting are being reported from several parts of the city, especially northeast Delhi as anti-CAA protesters continued wreaking havoc in the national capital.