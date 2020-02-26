Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Delhi riots: CM Kejriwal requests Home Minister to call in the Army, security personnel conduct flag-march as death toll rises to 20

The national capital remains on tenterhooks as anti-CAA rioters go on a rampage in Delhi against the Citizenship Law.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi riots toll reaches 20, CM Arvind Kejriwal requests Army to be called in
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and requested to call in the army to control the communal violence in Delhi that broke out on 24th February 2020.

He also requested that the curfew be imposed in other affected areas immediately. Meanwhile, the security personnel have conducted flag march in a few areas in the morning.

Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) SN Shrivastava and Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Satish Golcha inspecting the Jafrabad area. SN Shrivastava was appointed as Special CP on Tuesday night. He has been the ADG west zone (CRPF) in J&K. As per Sunil Kumar Gautam, Medical Superintendent, Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, the death toll has now reached 20.

The national capital remains on tenterhooks as anti-CAA rioters go on a rampage in Delhi against the Citizenship Law. Incidents of violence, arson, stone-pelting are being reported from several parts of the city, especially northeast Delhi as anti-CAA protesters continued wreaking havoc in the national capital.

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Mosque attacked during Delhi riots and Hanuman flag foisted? Rana Ayyub reports video, The Wire changed its report: Here is everything that happened

OpIndia Staff -
Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint trie to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu man killed in Delhi's Brahmapuri area by a Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfollows 'journalists', Bollywood entertainers, radio jockeys over criticism during Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

From 'protestor' to 'appears to be a gun', read how media whitewashed gun-wielding Delhi rioter Mohammad Shahrukh

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Man heard saying 'Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain' in video of Delhi violence

OpIndia Staff -
As liberals blame Kapil Mishra for the anti-CAA riots in Delhi, here are 6 times when they blamed 'Kaafirs' for Jihad

OpIndia Staff -

