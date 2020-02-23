On Saturday, 18 students studying at a government school in Ajmer district of Rajasthan were rushed to hospital after consuming their midday meal. The incident took place at Arjun Pura Khalsa School, a government school in Arjun P54ura village.

Rajasthan: 17 students of a government school in Ajmer’s Arjanpura fell ill after consuming mid-day meal. KK Seni, CMHO says, “Children were rushed to hospital and are stable now. Food Safety officer was sent to take the food samples of the meal. We are looking further into it”. pic.twitter.com/v7cSLinwM2 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

The children had, reportedly, consumed vegetables, roti, and milk as their midday meal. After taking the milk, the students complained of vomiting, nausea, and diarrhoea. The school administration then contacted the health officials, following which the children were admitted to the hospital.

Chief Medical Health Officer (Ajmer) KK Soni said, “Children were rushed to the hospital and are stable now. The food safety officer was sent to take the food samples of the meal. We are looking further into it.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read- Mirzapur: Salt and roti mid-day meal row staged? Police books journalist and village Pradhan’s rep for conspiracy

Around 50 students were taken to the nearby community health centre. From there, 18 students were referred to Jawaharlal Nehru hospital in Ajmer town. The condition of the children, aged between and 11 years, is said to be out of danger now.

He added that around 80 children have been kept under observation. The district collector, Vishwa Mohan Sharma, also informed that the headmaster Khoob Chand Maghani and midday meal in-charge Meena Sharma have been suspended. He had earlier directed the Education Department to initiate disciplinary action against the school authorities.