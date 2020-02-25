Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Home Social Media Here is how Rajdeep Sardesai spread lies about CBSE exams in the midst of Delhi riots by Islamists
News ReportsSocial Media

Here is how Rajdeep Sardesai spread lies about CBSE exams in the midst of Delhi riots by Islamists

Sardesai made a career by running a malicious campaign post the 2002 Gujarat riots. He left no stone unturned to cast aspersions on the BJP and engage in character assassination of PM Narendra Modi.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi riots: 'Journalist' Rajdeep Sardesai spreads misinformation regarding CBSE exams
Rajdeep Sardesai (Photo Courtesy: Firstpost)
Engagements421

Fake news peddler Rajdeep Sardesai took to Twitter on Monday night to claim that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams would not be conducted in North-East Delhi due to the Anti-CAA violence.

His misleading claims were debunked by the official handle of CBSE. CBSE tweeted saying, “Sir there are no exam centres in northeast Delhi for CBSE exam tomorrow.”

Rajdeep Sardesai shares misleading info about CBSE exams in Delhi
CBSE’s official Twitter handle debunks Sardesai’s misleading claims

- Ad - - article resumes -

After his lies were exposed, Rajdeep Sardesai put out a clarification saying that schools in northeast Delhi were to remain closed. To lend credibility to his claims, he even retweeted Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s tweets.

Rajdeep Sardesai claimed in his initial tweet “While local netas and criminal gangs settle scores, the citizen suffers. Will action be taken against those who provoked the violence?”

Rajdeep Sardesai is not new to spinning narratives or making misleading claims. Last month, he claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a fiery speech in Delhi, where he only spoke on the historic Citizenship Amendment Act, Article 370, Ram Mandir. Rajdeep then added that Amit Shah did not utter a word on the basic issues of electricity, schools or hospital. When he was called out by Twitteratti, he was forced to delete his tweet.

Read: Deliberately spread fake news, grovel and apologise when caught: Here are 3 instances when Rajdeep Sardesai tendered ‘unconditional apologies’

Not just Sardesai, a large section of media and so-called ‘secular-liberals’ have been trying to spread misinformation over the violence and vandalism wreaked by the anti-CAA jihadi mob in Delhi. The rioter who had fired bullets on a policeman yesterday was claimed as a ‘Hindu terrorist’ by many. It was only later that it was revealed his name was Shahrukh and he was the part of a violent anti-CAA mob.

Even the orange coloured crated used by the Jihadi mob to carry stones for pelting and to be used as shields were circulated as ‘Bhagwa flags’ in many photographs.

Sardesai made a career by running a malicious campaign post the 2002 Gujarat riots. He left no stone unturned to cast aspersions on the BJP and engage in character assassination of PM Narendra Modi. It was not until last year that he conceded, “It is unfair of us to say that Mr Modi or anyone was responsible for the riots. He did not ask or incite violence.”

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Delhi violence, Delhi riots, Delhi weather

Big Story

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested
The shooter during the anti-CAA Delhi riots by Islamists, identified as Shahrukh, has now been arrested. 
Read more

Don't miss these

From ‘protestor’ to ‘appears to be a gun’, read how media whitewashed gun-wielding Delhi rioter Mohammad Shahrukh

OpIndia Staff -
Times of India print edition watered down the anti-CAA riots in national capital that took place yesterday and referred to one of the rioters who shot at Delhi Police as a 'protestor'. TOI caption reads how 'a protestor' Mohammed Shahrukh 'threatens' a policeman with a gun at Jafrabad. It does not mention that he fired 8 rounds at Delhi Policeman. India TV, too, referred to rioter Mohammad Shahrukh as 'protestor'. The Wire went a step ahead and reported that the gun in rioter Mohammad Shahrukh hand 'appears to be a gun'. One wonders whether The Wire thinks the bullets were fired by...

“Dalits gang-raped and killed Muslims in 2002”: Ex-Indian Express journalist hates on Dalits, says ‘Muslims owe them nothing’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweets welcoming First Lady Melania Trump to Delhi school visit, gets attacked by ‘liberals’

Anti-CAA rioters wanted to internationalize the issue, like Pakistan wants with Kashmir

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfollows ‘journalists’, Bollywood entertainers, radio jockeys over criticism during Delhi riots

Load more

Most read articles recently

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint trie to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint tried to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Man heard saying 'Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain' in video of Delhi violence

Watch: Man heard saying ‘Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain’ in video of Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Congress mouthpieces derides India, PM Modi and Donald Trump ahead of historic meet

Congress mouthpiece National Herald calls India a ‘shit-hole’ while firing from Trump’s shoulder in an article filled with lies and propaganda

Editorial Desk -

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfollows ‘journalists’, Bollywood entertainers, radio jockeys over criticism during Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
After head constable is killed in stone pelting by anti-CAA Islamists, Jamia 'students' to protest against 'police brutality' in Delhi

After head constable is killed in stone pelting by anti-CAA Islamists, Jamia ‘students’ to protest against ‘police brutality’ in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
From Hussain Haidry to Sharjeel Imam, What anti-CAA protests revealed

What anti-CAA protests revealed: It’s not the ‘puncturewala’ but the ‘IIT-IIM wala’ that Hindus need to be wary of

K Bhattacharjee -

Watch: Journalist Rubika Liyaqat takes on Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker, exposes how latter indulges in fear-mongering about NRC

OpIndia Staff -

Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry incites violence, urges people to ‘show courage’ and beat up ‘upper caste’ Hindus with ‘chappal’

OpIndia Staff -
After stones become wallets, orange crates become Bhagwa flags

As Muslim rioters go on rampage, open fire at police in Delhi’s Jaffrabad area, liberals insinuate ‘Bhagwa terror’: Here’s how it’s misleading

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,584FansLike
237,330FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com