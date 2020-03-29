Sunday, March 29, 2020
At least 26,000 people from 24 villages home quarantined in Punjab after ‘super spreader’ came in contact with them

14 members of Singh’s family including three sons, daughter, daughter-in-law and six grandchildren have tested positive

OpIndia Staff

Super Spreader
Nearly 26,000 people residing in 24 villages in Punjab have been home-quarantined after it was suspected that they may have come in contact with 70-year-old Baldev Singh, the only patient to die of COVID-19 in the state, reports New Indian Express.

Baldev Singh of Pathlawa village of Nawanshahr district, who was granthi (preacher) of the village gurdwara had travelled to Germany and Italy for religious congregations along with his two men from his neighbouring village. Singh returned to India on March 7 contracting the Chinese virus. Subsequently, Singh died at the civil hospital in Banga after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 18.

Reportedly, out of the total of 38 positive cases so far in Punjab, 28 are directly linked to one super spreader, Baldev Singh. As of now, 14 members of Singh’s family including three sons, daughter, daughter-in-law and six grandchildren have tested positive. The families members of the other two men who travelled with Singh have also tested positive.

The three men upon their arrival to India were advised to isolate themselves upon their return from abroad. However, they defied the rules to roam freely. Shockingly, Singh had even attended the Hola Mohalla festival at Anandpur Sahib from March 10 to 12 which was attended by about 20 lakh pilgrims this year.

He also visited people’s homes to offer sermons. In all, 18 villages in Nawanshahr district and six villages Hoshiarpur district have been sealed.

“Now the authorities are making announcements across these villages asking people to tell about those people who have contacted these people. We fear the numbers could be in several hundred,” an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Nawanshahr Nagar Vinay Bublani said that they have now sealed the villages one by one. He added that protocols are being followed for supplying essential commodities, water and electricity supply.

“The NRIs residing in these villages have also been quarantined. The teams of health department along with other staff are visiting them every day to check their health conditions,” Bublani added.

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Banga in SBS Nagar district of Punjab, Gautam Jain said, “As per the health protocols, we have sealed the fifteen villages in my area for a period of two weeks no one is allowed to go in or out. The essential commodities are being supplied. As per the data the total population of these villages is somewhere around 20,000.” Sources pointed out that in the rest three villages are in SBS Nagar subdivision of the district with a population of around 5,000.

An official of Hoshiarpur district said that the six villages which have been sealed have around 1200 people who belonged to 250 families. “Some 700 people who were in close contact with Singh are among the total number of quarantined people. About 333 swab samples of symptomatic people have been taken for test from these villages so far,” said a health official.

