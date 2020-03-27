Saturday, March 28, 2020
Home News Reports Amidst coronavirus lockdown, mob from Telangana resort to stone-pelting​ after being denied entry to...
News Reports

Amidst coronavirus lockdown, mob from Telangana resort to stone-pelting​ after being denied entry to Andhra Pradesh

"They tried to cross the border in violation of the lockdown orders. In the night, they attacked the police and caused injuries. We strongly condemn this," the DGP said. He said cases would be registered and stern action taken against the guilty.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Students defy coronavirus lockdown, turn violent at AP-Telangana border
Students demanding entry into Andhra Pradesh (Photo Credits: New Indian Express)
54

On Thursday night, a group of people comprising mostly of students coming from Telangana pelted stones at the cops after being denied entry into Andhra Pradesh near the Vadapalli checkpoint. During the incident, one police constable sustained head injuries.

“We have even arranged special buses for them and made facilities for quarantine. Ignoring all this, they tried to cross the border and also resorted to a mob attack on police personnel. In the night, they attacked the police and caused injuries. We strongly condemn this”, State Director General of Police (Andhra Pradesh) D G Sawang was quoted as saying.

Following the nationwide lockdown, the Governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had agreed to allow students to cross the border after necessary medical examinations. Only 44 people agreed to be quarantined for 14 days in writing. The remaining people were not permitted and was forced to return to their respective places at Telangana.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Earlier, the Telangana police had handed out No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to a few students, staying in Hyderabad, to return to their villages in Andhra Pradesh. This prompted the sudden rush of people at the Andhra Pradesh -Telangana border.

Around 2000 students with NOCs flocked near Garikapadu check-post in Jaggaiahpeta in Krishna district. Only those who agreed to be in quarantine at IIIT-Nuzvid were permitted to cross the border. Mohammed Imitiaz, Krishna District Collector, informed that on the directions of Andra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the NOCs issued were withdrawn.

At the Pullur border in Kurnool district, the cops did not allow people from Telangana to cross into Andhra Pradesh and vice-versa. A few people evaded the police and entered Andhra Pradesh. Five of them have now been apprehended. Around 200 students who wanted to cross the border were asked to go back to Telangana.

“They tried to cross the border in violation of the lockdown orders. In the night, they attacked the police and caused injuries. We strongly condemn this,” the DGP said. He said cases would be registered and stern action taken against the guilty.

Sawang said the two state governments entered into an agreement to allow the passengers, mostly students, after necessary medical examination. “We have even arranged special buses for them and made facilities for quarantine. Ignoring all this, they tried to cross the border and also resorted to mob attack on police personnel,” the DGP said

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked his ministers to come forward and take charge of their states and play a vital role in defeating the Wuhan Coronavirus epidemic. As per reports, a letter from the PMO had been sent to all the ministers telling them to play an effective role in stemming the growing disease. The Ministers have been asked to maintain a constant touch with the local administration and keep themselves updated on the status of COVID-19 in their respective constituencies as well.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Suspected COVID-19 patient flees from isolation ward, police in search

OpIndia Staff -
Vineet was kept in isolation after he had come in contact of a Dubai returned friend who tested positive for Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Jan Ki Baat Coronavirus Survey: Over 80% support lockdown and approve of government’s actions, at least 47% suspect Chinese conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
Jan Ki Baat conducted a survey of over 2,000 people across 20 states and UTs through phone on the Coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Kerala IAS officer who violated home quarantine suspended, says ‘mistook home quarantine as permission to go home’

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala IAS officer Anupam Mishra, had jumped quarantine and left for Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh during the nation-wide lockdown,
Read more
News Reports

British PM Boris Johnson who tested positive for COVID-19 had confirmed shaking hands with coronavirus patients in a hospital

OpIndia Staff -
‘I shook hands with everyone including Coronavirus patients and I continue do so,’ British PM Boris Johnson had said
Read more
News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Doctors sit on dharna as AIMIM MLA and his goons beat up doctor in Malegaon

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst country-wide lockdown, AIMIM MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail reached Malegaon hospital with his supporters and misbehaved with the hospital staff.
Read more
News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

Abu Khalid al-Hindi who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid from Kasargod ISIS module, Kerala: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Terrorist who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal who had escaped from Kasargod, Kerala in 2015 to join ISIS
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,295FansLike
263,484FollowersFollow
206,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com