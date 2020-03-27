On Thursday night, a group of people comprising mostly of students coming from Telangana pelted stones at the cops after being denied entry into Andhra Pradesh near the Vadapalli checkpoint. During the incident, one police constable sustained head injuries.

“We have even arranged special buses for them and made facilities for quarantine. Ignoring all this, they tried to cross the border and also resorted to a mob attack on police personnel. In the night, they attacked the police and caused injuries. We strongly condemn this”, State Director General of Police (Andhra Pradesh) D G Sawang was quoted as saying.

Following the nationwide lockdown, the Governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had agreed to allow students to cross the border after necessary medical examinations. Only 44 people agreed to be quarantined for 14 days in writing. The remaining people were not permitted and was forced to return to their respective places at Telangana.

Earlier, the Telangana police had handed out No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to a few students, staying in Hyderabad, to return to their villages in Andhra Pradesh. This prompted the sudden rush of people at the Andhra Pradesh -Telangana border.

Around 2000 students with NOCs flocked near Garikapadu check-post in Jaggaiahpeta in Krishna district. Only those who agreed to be in quarantine at IIIT-Nuzvid were permitted to cross the border. Mohammed Imitiaz, Krishna District Collector, informed that on the directions of Andra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the NOCs issued were withdrawn.

At the Pullur border in Kurnool district, the cops did not allow people from Telangana to cross into Andhra Pradesh and vice-versa. A few people evaded the police and entered Andhra Pradesh. Five of them have now been apprehended. Around 200 students who wanted to cross the border were asked to go back to Telangana.

