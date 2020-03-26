Thursday, March 26, 2020
Home News Reports Prime Minister asks his ministers to take charge of their states and play the...
News Reports

Prime Minister asks his ministers to take charge of their states and play the crucial role of leaders in defeating COVID-19

The Ministers have been asked to maintain a constant touch with the local administration and keep themselves updated on the status of COVID-19

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
ministers
Union Cabinet meeting where ministers including Prime Minister practiced social distancing. (image: Prasar Bharati on Twitter)
1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his ministers to come forward and take charge of their states and play a vital role in defeating the Wuhan Coronavirus epidemic.

As per reports, a letter from the PMO has been sent to all the ministers telling them to play an effective role in stemming the growing disease. The Ministers have been asked to maintain a constant touch with the local administration and keep themselves updated on the status of COVID-19 in their respective constituencies as well.

As per reports, the letter of PM says, “Be in contact with local district administration, make sure all those who have returned from abroad follow quarantine rules and maintain a data of coronavirus positive people and those who have died due to the disease.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A minister informed, “The elected representatives have been asked to ensure that poor and underprivileged get food, that the PDS shops in their area do not run out of ration, essential commodities are available in local markets and people are not overcharged for the same.”

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has been given charge of Jharkhand, Nitin Gadkari and Prakash Javedekar will look after Maharashtra. Uttar Pradesh will be taken into cognizance by Rajnath Singh, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Sanjeev Balyan and Krishna Pal Gujjar.

The responsibility of Bihar has been given to Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ram Vilas Paswan. Rajasthan and Punjab will be looked after by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The senior leadership of the political parties is also taken into confidence. The Prime Minister wants to ensure that there is no community outbreak of the disease.

The country is in a 21-day lockdown to break the chain of COVID-19 and stop the expansion of the deadly contagion by maintaining social distancing.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Prime Minister asks his ministers to take charge of their states and play the crucial role of leaders in defeating COVID-19

OpIndia Staff -
A letter from the PMO has been sent to all the ministers telling them to play an effective role in stemming the growing disease
Read more
News Reports

CRPF personnel unanimously contributes one day salary totalling 33.18 crore to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to fight Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
CRPF unanimously contributed one day salary to Prime Minister relief fund.
Read more
News Reports

Here is some of the countries which have implemented most restrictive lockdowns to curb the spread of Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
As the incidence of reported positive coronavirus cases continues to increase, countries across the globe are imposing lockdown orders
Read more
News Reports

Here is why India Today’s chart on economic relief to poor for coronavirus crisis is a sad joke

OpIndia Staff -
India Today compares revival package announced by other countries with India's package for poor to show that India's package is not enough
Read more
News Reports

8-month old among 2 new Coronavirus positive cases in Kashmir, both grandchildren of Saudi returned preacher who died recently

OpIndia Staff -
The eight-month-old is probably the youngest novel coronavirus patient in India so far. The other child who tested positive is 7 years old
Read more
News Reports

‘Teachers are the instigators, University is the hotbed of Maoism, Naxalism and Jihad’: Jamia Millia Islamia student reveals

Nirwa Mehta -
Non-Muslim Jamia students reveal a shocking scenario which pulls down their veil of 'solidarity' of their students and teachers' community.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Doctors sit on dharna as AIMIM MLA and his goons beat up doctor in Malegaon

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst country-wide lockdown, AIMIM MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail reached Malegaon hospital with his supporters and misbehaved with the hospital staff.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia ‘suspends’ professor who failed non-Muslims students for supporting CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Jamia Millia Islamia University suspends Dr Abrar Ahmad, Assistant professor, who claimed he has failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,180FansLike
262,229FollowersFollow
206,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com