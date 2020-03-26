Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his ministers to come forward and take charge of their states and play a vital role in defeating the Wuhan Coronavirus epidemic.

As per reports, a letter from the PMO has been sent to all the ministers telling them to play an effective role in stemming the growing disease. The Ministers have been asked to maintain a constant touch with the local administration and keep themselves updated on the status of COVID-19 in their respective constituencies as well.

As per reports, the letter of PM says, “Be in contact with local district administration, make sure all those who have returned from abroad follow quarantine rules and maintain a data of coronavirus positive people and those who have died due to the disease.”

A minister informed, “The elected representatives have been asked to ensure that poor and underprivileged get food, that the PDS shops in their area do not run out of ration, essential commodities are available in local markets and people are not overcharged for the same.”

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has been given charge of Jharkhand, Nitin Gadkari and Prakash Javedekar will look after Maharashtra. Uttar Pradesh will be taken into cognizance by Rajnath Singh, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Sanjeev Balyan and Krishna Pal Gujjar.

The responsibility of Bihar has been given to Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ram Vilas Paswan. Rajasthan and Punjab will be looked after by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The senior leadership of the political parties is also taken into confidence. The Prime Minister wants to ensure that there is no community outbreak of the disease.

The country is in a 21-day lockdown to break the chain of COVID-19 and stop the expansion of the deadly contagion by maintaining social distancing.