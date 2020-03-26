Thursday, March 26, 2020
Bengaluru: Two men named Tajuddin and Kutubuddin arrested for assaulting policemen during the coronavirus lockdown

A video, showing a group of young men arguing with the constables in uniform and then a couple of them attacking and pushing the cops on to the street, has surfaced on social media.

Two accused, named Tajuddin and Kutubuddin have been arrested by Bengaluru police for attacking and assaulting policemen during the lockdown
Tajuddin and Kutubuddin, image via Prajavani
Two men, who had brutally thrashed two policemen for stopping them for breaching a check post during the nationwide lockdown, have been arrested by the Bengaluru police on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the accused were over-speeding and performing stunts on bikes during the lockdown. They had breached the check post at Bhoopasandra, Sanjay Nagar in Bengaluru. When the cops tried to catch the two accused, they had assaulted the two policemen Manjunatha and Basavararaju.

A video, showing a group of young men arguing with the constables in uniform and then a couple of them attacking and pushing the cops on to the street, has surfaced on social media. A woman in the group was also seen instigating others to attack the policemen.

As the police took them into custody, one of the accused had tried to escape and hurled stones and bricks at the police. The accused, identified as Tajuddin, had been escorted to the spot of the incident early morning on Thursday. During the process of the inquest, he gave the police a slip and tried to run away. In order to prevent further assault, the police then fired at the accused with one bullet hitting the accused’s leg.

Another arrested person has been identified as Kutubuddin.

The police said two of the attackers have been arrested while a search is on to nab the others who were with them.

“We have arrested two miscreants and their motorcycle has also been seized. They have been booked under Section 353 of IPC (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). It’s a non-bailable offence. They will be produced before the magistrate and we will see to it that they are sent to jail,” City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

