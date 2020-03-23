Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Home News Reports Bihar: Muslim foreign nationals found hiding in a Patna Mosque to evade coronavirus testing,...
FeaturedNews Reports

Bihar: Muslim foreign nationals found hiding in a Patna Mosque to evade coronavirus testing, locals outrage as they have been ‘preaching’ since January

As soon as the information of the commotion reached the local police, they raided the Mosque and apprehended the 12 foreigners. The detained foreigners will be tested for coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Foreign nationals hiding in Patna Mosque
12 foreign nationals were reportedly hiding in a Mosque in patna
4631

As the central and state governments tighten vigil on citizens not complying with the restrictions being imposed on them to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the county, Patna police have detained 12 foreign nationals from a mosque in Patna’s Kurji area. According to reports, these people had hidden in the Mosque located near Gate No. 74 in the locality, with the help of few local Muslims. These people were reportedly hiding, fearing medical examination amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

It is being believed that these foreigners were religious preachers and they have been roaming around freely in Bihar.

When the residents of the area came to know about it, the people protested and started creating a ruckus. As soon as the information of the commotion reached the local police, they raided the Mosque and apprehended the 12 foreigners. Police are currently raiding the entire locality. 

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to reports, these foreigners have been in Patna since the month of January. They have taken shelter in the Mosque with the help of some local Muslims. Since all there documents, like the passport and the visa, are in place, no other action will be taken against them, except that these foreigners will go through a medical examination to check if any of them are COVID-19 positive, after which they would be released.

While the nationality of the foreigners is not clear yet, some media reports have claimed they are from Turkey. Some reports have claimed that they are of mixed nationality, with persons from Iran and some other central Asian nations.

Bihar has reported 2 positive cases of coronavirus so far and 1 death has been reported.

The government is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that coronavirus spread can be contained at stage 2 and that we do not enter stage-3 or the community transmission stage of coronavirus. However, some individuals and communities have been showing a blatant disregard for the government advisory amidst the health crisis.

Many people arriving from coronavirus afflicted areas have evaded home quarantine and have attended social gatherings, only to be tested positive for the virus later, as in the case of singer Kanika Kapoor and several cases in Kerala.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped up to 415. The government on Sunday evening imposed a partial shutdown in most parts of the country as the death toll from the novel coronavirus reached seven. PM Narendra Modi has asked the people to strictly adhere to the lockdown advisories. The Union government has asked the states to initiate legal action against the violators.

Moreover, in an attempt to contain the Novel virus, the union government had asked the states to enforce lockdown in 75 districts where Covid-19 positive cases were reported and had also advised that states can expand the area under lockdown based on their assessment. Those 75 districts are spread across 22 states.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus India, coronavirus symptoms, Bihar news

Latest News

Government and Policy

India goes under a 21-day lockdown to fight Coronavirus: Here are the services and essential commodities that will continue to be available

OpIndia Staff -
A national lockdown has been announced across the country by Prime Minister Modi starting at midnight.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Two new cases reported in West Bengal today taking the total count to 8 in the state

OpIndia Staff -
The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal announced a complete lockdown in the state till 31 March to control Coronavirus
Read more
Government and Policy

Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi announces country-wide lockdown from 12 AM, 1.3B people to stay home for 21 days

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi announced the national lockdown in his second address to the country regarding the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic on the 24th of March.
Read more
News Reports

‘He began licking my hands, sucking it’, new allegations surface against Presidency University student who wanted to frame ‘BJP supporters’

OpIndia Staff -
Allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct are mounting against SFI member Malyaban Ganguly of Presidency University, Kolkata.
Read more
News Reports

Doctor whose tweets about availability of protective gear for doctors were promoted by Rahul Gandhi admits spreading fake news, deletes account

K Bhattacharjee -
Dr. Kamna Kakkar from PGIMS, Rohtak, claimed that doctors were not being provided masks and gloves by the authorities.
Read more
News Reports

No new Wuhan Coronavirus cases reported in Delhi in the last 40 hours, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 5,000 each to all construction workers

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi had reported about 30 positive cases of Coronavirus thus far with one patient succumbing to the novel virus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bihar: Muslim foreign nationals found hiding in a Patna Mosque to evade coronavirus testing, locals outrage as they have been ‘preaching’ since January

OpIndia Staff -
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped up to 415 with seven deaths reported so far
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack cricketer Mohammad Kaif for supporting PM Modi’s Janta Curfew and thanking healthcare workers

OpIndia Staff -
Cricketer Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for supporting PM Modi's Janta Curfew and clapping to thank healthcare workers amidst coronavirus outbreak
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Chinese man’s death by Hantavirus causes furore. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Even as the world is struggling to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the Hantavirus has surfaced in China.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did Coronavirus spread in Italy due to a Pakistani or due to ‘hug a Chinese’ campaign?

OpIndia Staff -
With the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus in Italy, social media has been abuzz with news that the patient zero in Italy has been identified as a Pakistani immigrant who refused to self-isolate.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

215,931FansLike
260,380FollowersFollow
204,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com