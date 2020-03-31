Ninong Ering, a Congress MLA from Arunanchal Pradesh has written to Minister of external affairs S Jaishankar suggesting the government of India to put up a case against China in an international forum like International Court of Justice and ask for compensation to the tune of 22 billion US dollar.

The letter reads, “Government of India must put up a case in the international forum like International Court of Justice against China for Bio-war and ask for compensation to the tune of 22 Billion US dollars.” The letter further states, “India must unite with other nations on this and also demand an international investigation on Wuhan coronavirus in China.”

The number of Coronavirus cases in India has reached a distressing mark of 1415 cases while 48 people have succumbed to the disease so far. The Wuhan coronavirus had turned into a global concern and was termed as a pandemic by the WHO after it hit hard the middle east and the western countries where the hundreds of casualties are still being reported in a day.

Around 788,000 positive cases have been reported worldwide while 37,877 people have died.