Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Wuhan Coronavirus: Bengaluru Crime Branch seizes 12,000 fake N95 masks in a raid

The masks were reportedly made of normal cloth and fake seals were placed on them. The sellers were selling the masks at the same price as N95 masks.

Representational Image
On Tuesday, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has seized around 12,000 fake N95 maks. that are worth ₹20 lacs in the market. Reportedly, the accused has made the masks from normal cloth, put a fake seal and sold them as N95 masks. It has also come to light that the miscreant had already sold roughly 70,000 fake masks to the tune of ₹1 crore.

The raid was conducted in the godown of ZIS Engineering, BNC Bangalore Diabetic Centre, located in Kalyan Nagar, in Bengaluru. A case has been registered at the Banaswadi police station. None has been arrested in connection to the case as of now.

“The accused persons had made 12,300 fake masks, which were stored in the godown and ready for dispatch to the stores. Based on a tip-off we conducted the raid. We will weed out such anti-socials who try to prey (on people) this hour of crisis”, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) was quoted as saying.

The masks were reportedly made of normal cloth and fake seal was placed on them. The sellers were selling the masks at the same price as N95 masks.

Amid the scare of the deadly coronavirus epidemic where the state is facing the shortage of masks and other essential commodities, the Maharashtra police had earlier seized masks in abundance from the godowns of Andheri and Bhiwandi which is being reported to be stored for black marketing.

While talking to media, Home Minister of Maharashtra revealed that 25 lakh masks including 3 lakh N95 masks valued at Rs 15 crore were seized from godowns in Andheri and Bhiwandi. The masks were stored for black marketing. Anil Deshmukh said that 4 arrests have been made in this case so far while two accused have been absconding.

On March 21, an FIR was registered against a chemist for allegedly selling N-95 masks at four times the fixed price amid the Wuhan Coronavirus scare in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra District. The First Information Report was lodged against the owner of the medical store under section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities act at Kangra Police station on a complaint by the district Food and Civil Supplies Department which was reported to the department by the locals. The medical store is located in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda.

