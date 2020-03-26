The Central Reserve Police Force has contributed its salary of one day worth 33 Crores and 18 lacs to the Prime Minister relief fund in view of countrywide lockdown due to Wuhan Coronavirus spread worldwide.

CRPF sets an example yet again. CRPF personnel unanimously have decided to make a humble contribution of one day salary (33cr 81lac) to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. ‘We are dutifully committed to stand firmly with our Nation in this challenging time of #COVID19 spread.’ pic.twitter.com/dGfhANh0ML — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 26, 2020

The Central Reserve Police force unanimously decided to make a humble contribution of one day salary of CRPF personnel from across the country that is worth 33 Crores 18 lacs to the Prime Minister Relief Fund. The CRPF stated while making a contribution, “We are dutifully committed to stand firmly with our nation in this challenging time of COVID-19 spread.”

The Central and State governments are collectively taking various important decisions as well as investing to fight the spread of deadly contagion in the country. Several companies from across sectors, as well as many organizations, have come forward to extend assistance to the government in their fight against the coronavirus. The government is spreading its healthcare sector using innovative ideas and every possible assistance to tackle the epidemic that has infected 649 people across India and claimed 13 lives so far.