The Election Commission of India has decided to allow the use of its special indelible ink on people who are quarantined by the health authorities so that the patient couldn’t flee the quarantine and can be identified easily.

Election Commission of India: The Commission has reviewed its decision suo moto and it is decided to allow usage of Indelible Ink on persons for stamping for home quarantine by health authorities. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/G4Uqx05lp1 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

The proprietary ink used by the ECI is manufactured exclusively by a Mysore-based company and is used only during the voting process.

The letter generated by Election Commission of India remarks that due to extraordinary circumstances because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission has reviewed its decision suo moto and decided to allow usage of indelible ink for stamping on persons marked for home quarantine by the health authorities with conditions. The letter is signed by Secretary of Election Commission of India Madhusudan Gupta.

Several cases of people fleeing quarantine have been coming into notice. the local police are registering the case against those who are fleeing quarantine, concealing travel information. The mandatory mark of quarantine was imposed earlier to deter people from violating quarantine norms. But some issues were raised where the ink has been found wearing off after some washes.