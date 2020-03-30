Monday, March 30, 2020
After 'healing' Coronavirus through television, Christian scamvangelist 'demands' God to 'destroy' it, declares pandemic 'finished'. Watch video

Addressing a crowd, Copeland, in the name of Jesus "executes a judgement" on COVID-19. "I execute judgement on you Satan, you destroyer, you killer, you get out. You get off this nation. I demand judgement on you," Copeland demands.

Kenneth Copeland, American scamvangelist has declared America free of coronavirus
American ‘scamvangelist’ Kenneth Copeland has declared that the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic has been ‘finished’ by God.

Addressing a crowd, Copeland, in the name of Jesus “executes a judgement” on COVID-19. “I execute judgement on you Satan, you destroyer, you killer, you get out. You get off this nation. I demand judgement on you,” Copeland demands.

He further demands a vaccination ‘immediately’. “I call you dark. I call you doggone. You come down and crawl on your belly like God commanded you when he put his foot on your head in the Garden of Eden. IT. IS. FINISHED. IT. IS. OVER. And the United State of America is healed and well again,” Copeland says.

Copeland’s associate on stage claims that the spirit life of COVID-19 has dried out. “It is dead, it is done. It has ceased to exist” he says while Copeland agrees. “It is beginning to shrivel. It is beginning to draw up and shrivel,” Copeland’s associate says. At this, Copeland looks at his watch and announces that exactly at 12 noon on 29th March COVID-19 is destroyed.

“Praise the Lord, Praise God, thank you Jesus,” they shout in unison at having ‘destroyed’ coronavirus.

As per Worldometer, the US has reported 131 new cases between 29th to 30th March 2020.

This is not the first time Copeland has made bizarre claims. Earlier this month, he had claimed to have ‘cured’ coronavirus through television. Copeland was seen asking his viewers to touch the television screen in order to receive the divine treatment.

US-based media reports suggest that Copeland is a scamster who is into ‘magical healing’. He has been accused of lying of sending funds to Haiti after the 2006 earthquake and as anti-vaccine. He has also been spreading misinformation about coronavirus.

