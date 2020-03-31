107 people from Madhya Pradesh had reportedly participated in the religious congregation organised earlier in March by Tablighi Jamaat at Banglewali Masjid in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. On Tuesday, 17 people in Madhya Pradesh have tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. This has taken the number of live cases to 66 in the state. As of today, the global pandemic has claimed 5 lives in Madhya Pradesh.

Seventeen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore on Tuesday.#Indore #coronavirushttps://t.co/LXXQXBa0uF — India Today (@IndiaToday) March 31, 2020

The role of Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus across numerous states of India has come to light. At least ten people have died thus far after attending an Islamic religious event organized by the Islamic missionary organization in Markaz, Nizamuddin at the national capital. India is not the only country affected by the recklessness of the Tableeghi Jamaat. Other South Asian countries are bearing the brunt of it as well. The radical Islamist organisation‘s blatant disregard for guidelines and orders amidst a global pandemic has created a massive surge in coronavirus cases in Asia.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain informed on Tuesday that as many as 24 people who had attended the religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Banglewali Masjid in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area have tested positive for the deadly Wuhan coronavirus as of now.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister has also informed that while the Delhi government is not clear on the total number of participants, the number of people who might have taken part in the religious meeting held in Nizamuddin could be between 1500 and 1700. Of these, 1033 people had been evacuated while 334 ha been sent to hospitals. Around 700 people had been kept under quarantine in a government-run facility.

As per policy guidelines of Indian Visa issued by the Government of India, preaching religious ideologies, making speeches in religious places, distribution of audio-visual display/pamphlets pertaining to religious ideologies is not allowed for tourist visa holders. Almost 800 such Islamic preachers from foreign nations, who attended the event, may now be blacklisted for flouting the visa rules.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have stated that it is conducting a search operation for the 157 people of the state who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz Mosque at Nizamuddin in South Delhi.