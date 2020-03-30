Monday, March 30, 2020
Home News Reports BMC directs dead bodies of Coronavirus patients to be cremated irrespective of religion, circular...
News Reports

BMC directs dead bodies of Coronavirus patients to be cremated irrespective of religion, circular withdrawn after NCP minister Nawab Malik steps in

The notice also added that if someone is insistent on burying the dead body of a COVID-19 patient, he will be permitted only if the dead body is taken out of the Mumbai city’s jurisdiction in a burial ground and transport and other arrangements are made by the same person, following all the mandated guidelines and advised precautions as given for the disposal of dead bodies of Covid-19 patients.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
294

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Praveen Pardeshi today issued a directive mandating cremation of dead bodies of Coronavirus patients regardless of their religion as one of the containment measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in Mumbai.

In a circular issued regarding the “Disposal of Dead bodies of Covid-19”, the city civic body decreed that all those who have died of COVID-19 will be cremated irrespective of their religion, strongly advising against following the rituals that entail touching of the dead body. The edict read that the order was taken after it was brought to the notice of Commissioner Pardeshi that all the burial grounds in the city were located in highly dense localities with a high risk of contamination of dense community/residential areas in the vicinity.

Notice by Municipal Corporation

In addition, the circular also highlighted that the burial of a body packed in a plastic bag delays early decomposition of the body and poses a threat of further transmission of the virus. The notice called upon the Assistant Commissioners to inform about the same to local leaders, adding that the funeral for the deceased should not involve more than 5 people.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Read: Wuhan coronavirus outbreak: 12 members of Maharashtra family test positive, 4 of them had returned from Haj

It also instructed the hospital authority to inform the local police station before handing over the body to the relatives, contingent upon the confirmation received from the family members of abiding by the above instructions.

The notice also added that if someone is insistent on burying the dead body of a COVID-19 patient, he will be permitted only if the dead body is taken out of the Mumbai city’s jurisdiction in a burial ground and transport and other arrangements are made by the same person, following all the mandated guidelines and advised precautions as given for the disposal of dead bodies of Covid-19 patients.

However, as expected, the circular seem to have been withdrawn after the outrage of ‘secular’ alliances of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. NCP leader and Minority minister of Maharashtra, Nawab Malik tweeted about the same.

Nawab Malik wrote, “This is to bring to your kind attention that I have spoken to @mybmc Commissioner Mr. Praveen Pardeshi regarding the circular issued by him for cremation of those who have lost their lives due to the #CoronaVirus.”

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Government and Policy

‘Bakwas Band Karo​’: CM Yogi Adityanath reprimands Noida DM over Coronavirus preparations, DM transferred after requesting leave

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath told the DM to stop speaking nonsense and not keep on blaming each other over Coronavirus preparations. It was all captured on camera.
Read more
News Reports

BMC directs dead bodies of Coronavirus patients to be cremated irrespective of religion, circular withdrawn after NCP minister Nawab Malik steps in

OpIndia Staff -
BMC Police Commissioner released an order mandating disposal of dead bodies of the people who died due to Coronavirus only by cremation
Read more
News Reports

We will sell it: Watch how some people are hoarding food items to profit amidst the Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
People already having large quantities of rations stored in the house are accruing benefits of free food services amidst coronavirus lockdown
Read more
Government and Policy

Uttar Pradesh: Here is how you can make a contribution to UP Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund for Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has started a Coronavirus relief fund under the chief minister’s office
Read more
News Reports

You had power to implement lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal faces heat from Centre for facilitating exodus of migrant workers amidst lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The Lieutenant Governor also pointed out that Arvind Kejriwal had all the powers to effectively implement the Coronavirus lockdown in Delhi .
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: Members of the transgender community distribute ration in Godhra amidst coronavirus outbreak. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The transgender women were seen handing out the packages along with money to the people. They also urged the villagers to stay indoors to stop spread of Coronavirus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Manufactured crisis? Delhi govt cut electricity and water supply of migrant workers​, told them buses were waiting for them at UP border

OpIndia Staff -
Essentially, it seems like the Delhi government manufactured a crisis and forced migrant workers to flock to the UP border amidst Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
News Reports

PM Narendra Modi launches “Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund” to receive public donations for fight against Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
This fund will enable micro-donations and large number of people will be able to contribute with smallest of denominations
Read more
News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

Midnight announcements, false promises: Watch how Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government played with lives of millions amidst coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
In a video shared by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, one can see announcements being made in colonies where UP-Bihar migrants are staying in Delhi informing them that Delhi government-run DTC buses will take them to the Anand Vihar bus terminal.
Read more
News Reports

UP govt to take action against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha for spreading fake news that UP CM had got migrant workers returning to UP...

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to reports that AAP govt dropped migrant workers at UP border lying that UP buses were waiting for them, Raghav Chadha said a lie
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,661FansLike
266,289FollowersFollow
208,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com