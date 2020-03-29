Sunday, March 29, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki to manufacture ventilators, masks for patients, health workers
News Reports

Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki to manufacture ventilators, masks for patients, health workers

Maruti Suzuki has made an arrangement with AgVa Healthcare, who is an existing approved manufacturer of ventilators, to manufacture 10,000 ventilators per month.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
43

As the country is in the middle of the COVID-19 health emergency, automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Limited has decided to produce ventilators, masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to support India’s fight against the Wuhan Coronavirus. According to the reports, Maruti Suzuki has made an arrangement with AgVa Healthcare, who is an existing approved manufacturer of ventilators, to manufacture 10,000 ventilators per month.

This comes after the government reached out to Maruti Suzuki India asking the company to make ventilators. The company has now initiated the process and tied up with AgVa Healthcare and roped in its joint venture partners for the same.

AgVa Healthcare will be responsible for the technology, performance and other matters related to all the ventilators produced and sold by them while Maruti Suzuki India Limited will use its suppliers to produce the required volume of components and use its experience and knowledge to upgrade systems for the production and quality control of higher volumes.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The company will also help in arranging the finance and obtaining all permissions and approvals required to enable higher production.

In addition to that, Krishna Maruti Limited, a joint venture of MSIL, will also manufacture three-ply masks for supply to the Central and Haryana governments for free. For manufacturing of protective clothes, Bharat Seats Limited, a joint venture of MSIL with the Relan family, will be producing protective clothing for health workers as soon as all approvals are in place.

All these facilities will be fully quarantined with no access to outsiders.

Reportedly, the production will start as soon as permissions are in place and full precautions will be taken to manufacture these products.

Ever since the Chinese coronavirus outbreak occurred in the country, India Inc. has risen to the occasion to extend assistance to the government in their fight against the COVID-19. Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group and Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal have pledged their support amidst the unprecedented crisis that has triggered widespread lockdowns across many parts of the country.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance has announced a slew of measures taken by the conglomerate to shore up India’s battle against the COVID-19. Reliance has decided to step up production of 1 lakh masks per day, free fuel to emergency vehicles carrying COVID-19 patients and free meals to the needy ones in several cities to support the livelihood of those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, had cautioned that the country might already be in stage 3 of the transmission and urged the government to announce the continuation of lockdown for a few more weeks to blunt the spread of the virus. He also added that he is exploring ways to use his organisation’s manufacturing facilities to make ventilators. Mahindra has also offered resorts under Mahindra Holidays as temporary care facilities for the patients.

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal has pledged an amount of Rs 100 crores to fight the pandemic of coronavirus that has hit the nation. 

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Uttarakhand: Four arrested while smuggling smack using an ambulance as disguise, one became doctor, another patient

OpIndia Staff -
Smack smugglers were apprehended in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand while they were attempting to smuggle the substance in an ambulance during the lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: AAP shrugs off responsibilities after pushing lakhs of UP-Bihar migrants under the bus in middle of pandemic, indulges in blame games

Editorial Desk -
As the Chinese coronavirus pandemic slowly engulfs the country, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is back to doing what it does the best, shrug off responsibility and play petty politics.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki to manufacture ventilators, masks for patients, health workers

OpIndia Staff -
Maruti Suzuki has collaborated with AgVa Healthcare for manufacture of ventilators, while Krishna Maruti Limited will make masks
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Pandemic: Punjab-based manufacturer gets approval for indigenously designed Hazmat suits, raw material to be procured from India

OpIndia Staff -
The Hazmat Suit by JCT Mills has been approved and certified for production by SITRA (South India Textile Research Association)
Read more
News Reports

CISF head constable at Mumbai airport and BSF officer in Madhya Pradesh test positive for Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Fifty personnel of BSF and 14 personnel of CISF have been quarantined as they had come into contact of the Coronavirus infected personnel
Read more
News Reports

At least 26,000 people from 24 villages home quarantined in Punjab after ‘super spreader’ came in contact with them

OpIndia Staff -
Out of the total of 38 positive cases so far in Punjab, 28 are directly linked to one super spreader, Baldev Singh
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

PM Narendra Modi launches “Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund” to receive public donations for fight against Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
This fund will enable micro-donations and large number of people will be able to contribute with smallest of denominations
Read more
News Reports

Manufactured crisis? Delhi govt cut electricity and water supply of migrant workers​, told them buses were waiting for them at UP border

OpIndia Staff -
Essentially, it seems like the Delhi government manufactured a crisis and forced migrant workers to flock to the UP border amidst Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Ramayana in the digital​ age: The first​ episode crashes Doordarshan website, top searched in India on Google

OpIndia Staff -
As the first episode of Ramayan went live, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana on Doordarshan become the top search on Google in India
Read more
News Reports

Abu Khalid al-Hindi who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid from Kasargod ISIS module, Kerala: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Terrorist who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal who had escaped from Kasargod, Kerala in 2015 to join ISIS
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,487FansLike
264,895FollowersFollow
207,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com