Saturday, March 7, 2020
Home Government and Policy There are sections of the world outside the media: MEA Jaishankar responds to international criticism over CAA and Delhi riots
Government and PolicyNews Reports

There are sections of the world outside the media: MEA Jaishankar responds to international criticism over CAA and Delhi riots

On being asked whether India was losing friends abroad, following the Delhi riots, S Jaishankar stated, "Maybe we are getting to know who our friends really are."

OpIndia Staff
Union Foreign Minister S Jaishankar responds to international criticism over CAA and Delhi Anti-Hindu Riots
Union Foreign Minister S Jaishankar (Photo Credits: Outlook India)
Engagements387

At the Global Business Summit held in Delhi on Saturday, Diplomat turned Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, said that every country including the United States has unique citizenship criteria based on “context” and social “criteria”.

Responding to misguided concerns internationally, he reiterated, “There are sections of the world outside the media. I engage governments. I was in a room with 27 foreign ministers in Brussels whom I was talking to… The point we make on CAA is that it can’t be anybody’s case that a government and parliament doesn’t have the right to set terms of citizenship.”

The Union Foreign Minister also added, “We have tried to reduce a large number of stateless people we have in this country. Everybody, when they look at citizenship, has a context.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Referring to the unprecedented move by the Commissioner of the UN Human Rights Commission (UNHRC), Michelle Bachelet, to move the Supreme Court of India on March 2, he said, “They (UN) carefully skirt around the problem of cross-border terrorism in the region as if it has nothing to do with Kashmir.”

On being asked whether India was losing friends abroad, following the Delhi riots, S Jaishankar stated, “Maybe we are getting to know who our friends really are.”

He was also asked about the criticism of the Indian Government by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of Iran and the US Democratic leaders. The former diplomat highlighted how India adopted a strategy of “managing the world but kind of staying away” owing to its limited capabilities in the past.

Emphasising on India’s growing economy and the changing landscape of geopolitics in the world, he added that the old strategy cannot be adopted anymore.

On March 3, the MEA spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, reiterated that CAA is an internal affair of India and that no foreign party has any locus standi on issues related to India’s sovereignty. Kumar added, “India is a democratic country governed by the rule of law. We all have the utmost respect for and full trust in our independent judiciary. We are confident that our sound and legally sustainable position will be vindicated by the Supreme Court.”

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ heckle India TV journalists for exposing the truth of the empty protest site, blare siren to assemble mob

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh 'protestors' heckle India TV journalists for exposing the truth of the empty protest site, blare siren to assemble mob
The anti-India protestors at Shaheen Bagh squatting illegally at public roads for three months, seem to be losing steam
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Harsh Mander

How Harsh Mander is member of an organisation connected to Italian Govt and Italian Secret Service, helping West achieve foreign policy goals

K Bhattacharjee -

Days after the Delhi riots, Shaheen Bagh seems to be losing steam as media partners abandon the anti-CAA protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore's poetry, turns it into vulgar expletives during Basant Utsav

Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore’s poetry, paint obscene words on their bodies during Basant Utsav celebrations

OpIndia Staff -
Hoardings were put up in Lucknow with details of the CAA riots accused

Yogiraj: UP govt puts up hoardings identifying violent rioters by name, photograph and address, asks to pay up penalty within a month

OpIndia Staff -

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posts images from Pakistan and Rajasthan to defame Yogi Adityanath govt, deletes tweet after slammed by netizens

OpIndia Staff -

Tulsi Gabbard finally calls out rampant Hinduphobia in the USA: Here are 10 incidents that prove her right

OpIndia Staff -
aala hazrat haj house isolation centre

Yogi government to turn Aala Hajrat Haj House in Ghaziabad into a 500 bed isolation centre for Coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -

Prasar Bharati CEO rejects invite by BBC due to its biased coverage of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar

‘Eminent journalist’ Ravish Kumar trolls fellow ‘eminent journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, calls him a shopkeeper

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Police arrests one Shahnawaz for murder of Dilbar Negi, who was burnt alive after his limbs were chopped off

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Police arrests one Shahnawaz for murder of Dilbar Negi, who was burnt alive after his limbs were chopped off

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,757FansLike
248,129FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com