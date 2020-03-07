On the second Jan Aushadhi Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Yojana beneficiaries and those who have set up the Jan Aushadhi Kendras in order to provide cheaper generic medicines to the poor.

The Prime Minister started his address with greetings of Holi to the people of India. He said that the government of India aims to relieve each and every person of India from diseases. For that, they’re working on four dots, one, How each and every person of this country can avoid disease; Two, if by chance he is affected by diseases, then how he can get cheaper medication; three, is the availability of doctors and sources are enough; Four, we have to work on a mission mode to understand the source of disease.

PM Modi asserted that more than 6000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are functional around the country which provide cheaper medicines to more than One Crore families every month throughout the country. The Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) provides a 50-90% discount on medicines from the market rate. Appreciating the staff of Jan Aushadhi Kendras and those who are working further to create awareness about the availability of cheaper medicines to curb out diseases, making a healthy society, PM Modi said that his government is thinking to propose an award in the field of Medicine and Social Work for those who are working for the benefit for not only for themselves but also for others.

Starting the conversation with the people there on Video conferencing, PM Modi started with Assam’s Guwahati, where a man named Anubhav Mahanta, who runs a Jan Aushadhi Kendra, told PM that he was physically handicapped three years ago but through Jan Aushadhi Kendra he generated employment as well as a cure for diseases for himself and other too. Another Man from Guwahati told Prime Minister that the Jan Aushadhi Kendras are commonly known as Modi Ji ki Dukaan locally.

PM Modi was visibly emotional when a woman named Deepa Sharma from Dehradun told him about the circumstances and how she fought with her diseases with the help of the medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras and said that she never saw a God but she assumes Modi as a figure of God. PM Modi, replying to the women said that her valour to fight the deadly disease is God. The prime minister also asked the woman to speak while sitting as he observed that she was having trouble standing. The woman said that she had paralysis 11 months ago, and was unable to speak. Deepa broke down while saying that she sees God in Modi, making the PM emotional.

Regarding the rumours circulating through social media regarding coronavirus, PM Modi listed out minor efforts like washing hands and maintaining social distance, listening to doctors and not to rumours eventually bashing the rumours, who concentrate on food choices, etc.

PM Modi also said that the name of generic medicines is maligned in the market because of their cheaper rates. People create certain aspersions that maybe it will be containing something harmful that it is so cheaper. He assured that Generic medicines are no lesser than the ones which are available in markets at an expensive price. Modi asserted that his government has told the doctors to prescribe generic medicines only so that the poor will be able to buy medicines. Modi said that like Jan Aushadhi kendras, Health and Wellness centers including AIIMS and other hospitals are being set up across the country that will expand the reach to the people in the villages and will boost the undergraduate seats in the medical field.

Concluding to the interaction, PM Modi said, India in the 21st century wants the efforts and productivity of Divyangs towards the society to be an example. The Jan Aushadhi Kendras are turning into Jan Shakti as it is expanding and making and disease less society.