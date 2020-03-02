Monday, March 2, 2020
News ReportsSocial Media

TMC MPs protest blindfolded over Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots, get roasted by netizens

In light of political violence perpetrated by TMC goons on BJP supporters, the irony of TMC MPs protesting 'blindfolded' was not lost on people.

OpIndia Staff
TMC MPs protesting blindfolded against Delhi's anti-Hindu riots.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs today decided to protest against the anti-Hindu riots that took place in Delhi last week by standing blindfolded in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises.

The irony of sporting a blindfold to protest against violence was not lost on netizens who roasted the MPs and pointed out the deafening silence West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief maintains on the political murders in the state, especially when TMC goons kill BJP workers.

Many voiced similar sentiments.

An alert Twitter user even spotted a TMC MP seeing through his blindfold which was wrapped over his glasses.

Another Twitter user had very keen observational skills.

For reasons best known to the above MPs, one lady TMC MP can be seen holding her male colleague’s hand to put his fingers on his lips, perhaps to signify silence.

Clearly, netizens weren’t quite done with the trio.

West Bengal has become a hotbed for political violence. Since the time the Bharatiya Janata Party has made successful inroads into the state, TMC goons have resorted to uncontrolled hooliganism and unleashed severe atrocities on innocent BJP workers. Recently, seven houses of BJP supporters were set on fire injuring 20 activists allegedly by TMC goons following death of a TMC activist. Prior to that, pregnant wife of a BJP worker suffered miscarriage after she was kicked and assaulted by TMC goons.

