Coronavirus: RSS distributes rice, wheat and essential items to Pak Hindus

The Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) has always been the frontrunners at times of natural calamities or disasters. The attitude of selfless service and nation above individual interests motivate the volunteers to step in and help local communities. Their endeavour has remained unchanged even in the wake of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak.

At a time when migrant workers are fleeing home with no jobs, the Pakistani Hindus living in squalor in Adarsh Nagar has found a new light of hope. It is important to remember how these persecuted and marginalised group was ostracised by the left-liberal jamaat during the Anti-CAA agitation. Nonetheless, The RSS volunteers met those living as destitute in India and provided them ration.

RSS member handing out ration

Ration

Queue to collect ration

RSS member handing out ration

RSS member handing out ration

In Odisha and Karnataka, RSS Swayamsevaks have distributed masks and have conducted awareness drives. In Madhya Pradesh, they have sanitised an entire village while in Kerala, Swayamsevaks and Seva Bharti volunteers have been assisting police and fire services in cleaning and disinfection works.

Earlier, in a viral video, RSS workers are seen cleaning hospital beds and brooming floors in a bid to help the hospital authorities. Senior functionaries have revealed that around 70,000 daily shakhas of RSS and its affiliate organisations have been asked to prioritise the fight against COVID-19. Meanwhile, the top brass of the organisation is closely monitoring the situation on the ground.