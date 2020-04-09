Thursday, April 9, 2020
Out of 669 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, 426 linked to Tablighi Jamaat, says Delhi Health Minister

Satyendra Jain said that rapid testing for COVID-19 will be started as soon as the testing kits arrive

OpIndia Staff

Representational image Picture courtesy: ANI
1

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Thursday that 669 positive cases for Coronavirus have been reported in the national capital so far. Out of the 669 cases, 426 belong to the Tablighi Jamaat event held at Nizamuddin Markaz last month.

Jain while speaking to ANI said that rapid testing for COVID-19 will be started as soon as the testing kits arrive. He said, “Testing will be first done with COVID-19 hotspots in the city. We have demanded the rapid testing kits from the centre and the centre has given orders to companies as well.”

As the scare of the novel epidemic is rapidly increasing with the increase in the number of cases, the Delhi government sealed 20 ‘hotspots’ where the cases of coronavirus are found the most in order to curb the epidemic.

Jain further added, “The areas which are sealed are small and home delivery will be provided there. If people do not follow lockdown then there will be more difficulties in future.”

On the incident of assault on women resident doctors outside Safdarjung hospital. Jain said, “If this has happened then the legal action will be taken against the culprit. There should be no discrimination against the doctors, paramedics and against those who are providing essential services in these times.”

A 44-year old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting the resident doctors of Safdarjung hospital who went out for buying fruits, accusing them of spreading Coronavirus.

