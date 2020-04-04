After the molestation incident of nurses by the members of Tablighi Jamaat kept in isolation in MMG hospital in Ghaziabad, another incident of molestation of nurses has emerged. This time the jamaatis are reported to have passed lewd comments on the female staff in the Sunderdeep Ayurvedic College in Ghaziabad.

The jamaatis, who have been kept in isolation in there after the huge surge in coronavirus cases in the country linked to the event at Nizamuddin Markaz, passed lewd comments on the nurses and the female staff. Some were heard saying to female employees, “come to Hyderabad with us, will show you heaven.”

After this, the Nurses lodged a complaint with the staff administration. The management stated that now only male health workers have been placed to attend the jammatis, they’re also investing in the matter.

It is notable that due the orders of District Health Administration, the coronavirus suspects of Nizamuddin Markaz have been admitted at MMG hospital of Ghaziabad and Sunderdeep Ayurvedic college that had been modified in view of coronavirus outbreak. The administration has provided isolation facilities along with quarantine wards. More than 100 jamaatis have been isolated in these places. The incidents of molestation with female doctors, nurses, and other female staff by the jamaatis are often being heard. Nurses alleged that some chaotic jamaati tell them to take along to Hyderabad, some talk about showing ‘Jannat’. They even try to touch the female staff who is attending them. The female staff has stated even more serious allegations.

CMO Dr. NK Gupta said that he has received a complaint regarding this matter. He said that female nurses and staff have been replaced with the male ones. And the investigation is still underway. Rural SP Neeraj Kumar Jadoun said that they have received the complaint of molestation of female staff in Sunderdeep ayurvedic college, but it isn’t in written form. Once the application is submitted, we’ll take strict action towards the perpetrators.