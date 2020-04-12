The Mumbai Police has said through a tweet on Saturday that it has notified its social media lab and cyber police station of the complaints made by people on social media against Arun Nambiar, a communist, who is known to make tweets calling for the genocide of ‘Sanghis’ and people from ‘upper castes’. The tweet by Mumbai Police was made in response to a person who had called for strict action against Nambiar, who operates under the username @Proletarian1917.

Source: Twitter

The tweet by Arun Nambiar for which action was sought by the user had made extremely insulting remarks against Bharat Mata. He had said, “So I hear Bharta Mata just went down on her knees after Trump unzipped?” The sexually derogatory content of the tweet could not be mistaken and despite the supposed spelling ‘error’, it is quite obvious what he was referring to.

Source: Twitter

Arun Nambiar has, since then, locked his account on Twitter. That is, only his followers will now be able to see his tweets.

Arun Nambiar is the Vice President of Andheri based company Digital Rhombus Studios Pvt. Ltd. After the tweet of Nambiar went viral on Twitter, Director of the company Yogen Rai tweeted to clarify that the company does not subscribe to Arun Nambiar’s post on social media. He also informed that the company has initiated actions for terminating his employment. “Digital Rhombus and its directors do not support views that are anti-national. We have taken the action of terminating his employment,” Rai said. He also promised support to Mumbai police in any action to be taken.

We do not subscribe to Arun Nambiar's post on social media. Digital Rhombus and its directors do not support views that are anti-national. We have taken the action of terminating his employment. We will support @MumbaiPolice for any further action to be taken. — Yogen Rai (@YogenRai) April 12, 2020

Yogen Rai also said that Arun Nambiar’s social media posts were not known to the company, and said that they support our country and our government totally. Arun Nambiar’s LinkedIn account had shown him as the Vice-President of Digital Rhombus Studios Pvt. Ltd., although he has deleted his LinkedIn account now.

Apart from the derogatory tweet that got him in trouble, he has made several other deeply disturbing tweets that reflect his genocidal hatred for Hindus. In one such tweet, Arun Nambiar called for the forced sterilization of ‘Upper Castes’ in Rajasthan.

Source: Twitter

In another such tweet, Arun Nambiar calls for Upper Caste Hindu parents to be ‘gulaged’. Gulag refers to the forced labour camps set up under Soviet Russia where million died due to the atrocities committed by the Communist regime. He then proceeded to state that the children of such parents will be seized and turned into ‘properties of the state’. “They will be deradicalized, educated in the sciences, and if worthy, will rejoin society on the condition that they become sworn workers of Ambedkarite parties,” he said.

Source: Twitter

In another tweet, Arun Nambiar says, “I absolutely applaud Narendra Modi saying that the country needs to adopt the #Kerala model now… So….when can we start hunting Sanghis? (sic)”

Source: Twitter

In one what appears to be one of his earlier accounts on Twitter, which was operated under the username @aruns_nambiar, Arun Nambiar said, “It is the biggest historical mistake of Nehru to have not lined up everyone in the RSS in front of a firing squad. INC, learn and correct.”

Source: @Ra_c7r/Twitter

In another of his previous avatars as per users on the social media platform, @DasBolshevik, Arun Nambiar gave a call for an independent ‘Dravidanadu’.

Source: @Ra_c7r/Twitter

Through the same account, Arun Nambiar called the murder of a BJP leader in Bihar ‘good news’.

Source: @Ra_c7r/Twitter

Now that the Mumbai Police has directed its cyber cell to take note of his tweets for ‘necessary action’, it remains to be seen whether any action is taken against Arun Nambiar for making genocidal tweets that come across as an incitement to commit violence. People are massively outraged by the incendiary comments made by the said person through his Twitter handle. All eyes are now on Mumbai Police for some necessary action in the said matter.

Recently, a bunch of Islamists in India have taken to making false allegations of ‘Islamophobia’ against Hindus living in Islamic countries in the Middle East and reporting them to the local Police and employers in order to get them terminated from their job or much worse. Some Hindus had even suffered due to such malicious attacks and had lost their jobs while facing the possibility of time in prison.