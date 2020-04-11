Saturday, April 11, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Duggal Sahab’ of Ramayana wishes there was social media in those times, would have...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports

‘Duggal Sahab’ of Ramayana wishes there was social media in those times, would have helped him in his career

Memes are flooding social media on Aslam Khan. Some have started calling him 'Duggal Sahab'. People on social media are cracking jokes about the fact that he played so many roles in the hugely popular show. Among many roles, he has appeared as Samudra Dev, a Sadhu, a spy and a Sainik in the Vanara Army.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Aslam Khan has played the most number of roles in Ramayana
Aslam Khan in different roles in the Ramayana
4

The return of Ramayana on the television screen has seen the show attracting record viewership from citizens across the country. With the show gaining instant popularity, it was certain that the popularity will be reflected on social media and it was only natural that the actors started receiving a lot of attention. One certain actor who has been at the thick of it is Aslam Khan, an individual who has played a host of characters in Ramayana. Indeed, Aslam Khan has played the most number of characters in it.

Memes are flooding social media on Aslam Khan. Some have started calling him ‘Duggal Sahab’. People on social media are cracking jokes about the fact that he played so many roles in the hugely popular show. Among many roles, he has appeared as Samudra Dev, a Sadhu, a spy and a Sainik in the Vanara Army.

Recently, Aslam Khan gave an interview to Naarad TV through a telephonic conversation. In the interview, he said that he never really had any interest in acting as such. During his pursuit of a job in the private sector, he was taken to watch a stage show by a friend. Through the friend, he was introduced to the world of acting. He has acted for the first time in a Vikram and Vetaal show at the time.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The role of Samudra Dev which he played in the Ramayana came to him under fortunate circumstances. The person who was originally designated to play the role did not turn up for shooting on the given date. As backup, it fell on him to deliver the lines on screen. As it turns out, his role as Samudra Dev is the one that has gained a lot of traction on social media. He said in the interview that he got a lot of love for that particular role.

Aslam Khan is from Jhansi and was born in 1961 in the month of May. Apart from the Ramayana, he has also acted in numerous shows but it was due to his roles in the Ramayana that gained him the most prominence. He played some roles in Krishna as well. But unfortunately, he never got the opportunity to work in a movie. He quit the acting industry in 2002. He lives in Jhansi but is currently stuck at Mumbai due to the lockdown. He works at a marketing company now and has a son and a daughter, who are grown up.

About the recent outpouring of memes on social media about the characters he played in the Ramayana, Aslam Khan rues the fact that there was no social media in those times and says that had there been social media then, he might gained a lot of popularity and would have started receiving more prominent roles. He said that he is feeling very happy now that his work is being acknowledged.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

‘Duggal Sahab’ of Ramayana wishes there was social media in those times, would have helped him in his career

OpIndia Staff -
Return of Ramayana on Doordarshan has seen the show attracting record viewership from citizens across the country and Aslam Khan, who has played a host of characters in the show, is trending
Read more
News Reports

Journalist-cum-troll Vidya Krishnan mocks PM Modi with “mask tokenism” and “Voldemort” jibes

OpIndia Staff -
Vidya Krishnan was schooled by netizens that even during video conference, PM Modi is surrounded by people, and that's why he was seen wearing a mask
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis stage protest in Dubai, beg authorities to take them home as Pakistan and UAE abandon them amidst Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Several Pakistanis who had expressed their desire to return home have expired visas or have entered the country on a tourist visa.
Read more
News Reports

Student of Jamia Millia Islamia and member of Jamia Coordination Committee, who had assaulted Muslim activist, arrested by Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar, an MPhil student from Jamia Milia Islamia University, has been arrested by Delhi Police.
Read more
News Reports

CRPF and ITBP takes on a new role, fortify India’s battle against coronavirus by aiding in the production of PPE

Jinit Jain -
CRPF and ITBP have deployed automated machines and manpower at their bases to make PPEs and face-masks
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair deliberately misrepresents gathering for relief work as a ‘religious gathering’ of Jain monks

OpIndia Staff -
The 'religious ceremony' which Mr Zubair claims was in fact a meeting presided over by the Jain monks to provide food to the needy and destitute in Surat during lockdown
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

OpIndia Staff -
Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police running a PR campaign amid coronavirus? Tweet by Urvashi​ Rautela suggests so

OpIndia Staff -
While suspicions about PR campaign for Uddhav Thackeray were just about gaining wind, a tweet by actress and model Urvashi Rautela has given fuel to those speculations.
Read more
News Reports

Here, our law works, not Modi’s: Muslim neighbours who attacked and killed Revant Singh for lighting a lamp on Ram Navami

OpIndia Staff -
Furious Muslim neighbours killed Hindu man Revant Singh in cold blood for lighting a lamp on Ram Navami, the auspicious Hindu festival
Read more
Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslims handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more

Connect with us

218,348FansLike
279,824FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com