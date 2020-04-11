The return of Ramayana on the television screen has seen the show attracting record viewership from citizens across the country. With the show gaining instant popularity, it was certain that the popularity will be reflected on social media and it was only natural that the actors started receiving a lot of attention. One certain actor who has been at the thick of it is Aslam Khan, an individual who has played a host of characters in Ramayana. Indeed, Aslam Khan has played the most number of characters in it.

Memes are flooding social media on Aslam Khan. Some have started calling him ‘Duggal Sahab’. People on social media are cracking jokes about the fact that he played so many roles in the hugely popular show. Among many roles, he has appeared as Samudra Dev, a Sadhu, a spy and a Sainik in the Vanara Army.

Agar ye admi cahta to Ramayana ka har character ko kar sakta tha. But he had sacrificed his characters for other actors

Man with golden heart



Samudra Dev pic.twitter.com/DUDjogxKbI — L I K U N (@SidLikvines) April 11, 2020

Many incarnation of this lord In ramanand sagar’s universe…#Ramayan

Today he incarnated as #SamudraDev pic.twitter.com/nDoe8V3KOI — Sawan Kamal Kant Shivhare (@sawanshivhare) April 11, 2020

When your Company expects you to perform every role with no additional manpower



“Samudra dev” pic.twitter.com/rdQY9Yi0Di — Ashish Kulkarni (@Kulkarni1988) April 11, 2020

Recently, Aslam Khan gave an interview to Naarad TV through a telephonic conversation. In the interview, he said that he never really had any interest in acting as such. During his pursuit of a job in the private sector, he was taken to watch a stage show by a friend. Through the friend, he was introduced to the world of acting. He has acted for the first time in a Vikram and Vetaal show at the time.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The role of Samudra Dev which he played in the Ramayana came to him under fortunate circumstances. The person who was originally designated to play the role did not turn up for shooting on the given date. As backup, it fell on him to deliver the lines on screen. As it turns out, his role as Samudra Dev is the one that has gained a lot of traction on social media. He said in the interview that he got a lot of love for that particular role.

Aslam Khan is from Jhansi and was born in 1961 in the month of May. Apart from the Ramayana, he has also acted in numerous shows but it was due to his roles in the Ramayana that gained him the most prominence. He played some roles in Krishna as well. But unfortunately, he never got the opportunity to work in a movie. He quit the acting industry in 2002. He lives in Jhansi but is currently stuck at Mumbai due to the lockdown. He works at a marketing company now and has a son and a daughter, who are grown up.

About the recent outpouring of memes on social media about the characters he played in the Ramayana, Aslam Khan rues the fact that there was no social media in those times and says that had there been social media then, he might gained a lot of popularity and would have started receiving more prominent roles. He said that he is feeling very happy now that his work is being acknowledged.