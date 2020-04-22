Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Home News Reports Congress party files complaints with police demanding FIR against Arnab Goswami in several states...
MediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress party files complaints with police demanding FIR against Arnab Goswami in several states across the country

The Congress party is planning to file FIR against Arnab Goswami in several states, including in every state where it is in power

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
328

Seeking accountability from politicians, especially senior Congress leadership, invariably invites retribution, usually a swift one. Soon after the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami posed protruding questions over Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi’s deafening silence over the Palghar mob lynching incident in which 2 Hindu sadhus were killed, the Congress party FIR against the journalist in several states.

The first FIR was filed by one Kumar Raja, Vice President Pradesh Youth Congress, Spokesperson of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee, alleging Arnab Goswami of making “instigatory, derogatory and defamatory statements” in a debate over the unfortunate mob lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar on Republic Bharat channel.

Sharing the pictures of FIR on his official Twitter account, Raja tweeted, “Have filed FIR against Arnab Goswami. Press freedom doesn’t give a free pass to peddle lies & hate. His debates are full of poison & have shattered all principles of journalism. He deserves arrest+prosecution. We can’t afford Radio Rwanda in India.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Accusing Arnab Goswami of harbouring “personal vengeance against Muslims and Christians”, the Congress spokesperson accused the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief of trying to set off a wave of communal rights in the country by inciting Hindus against Muslims and Christians. Kumar was referring to the Arnab’s question on why Sonia Gandhi’s reaction to the macabre killing of Hindu sadhus is distinctly subdued compared to her possible reaction on the deaths of Maulvis and Christian Padres. Kumar has alleged that Arnab Goswami’s debate-“Puchta Bharat” segment where he asked uncomfortable questions of Sonia Gandhi was designed explicitly to stir communal tensions even as the country staggers under the coronavirus outbreak.

The FIR which was awash with platitudinous tropes read that Arnab Goswami’s statements regarding Sonia Gandhi’s silence over the matter made minorities in the country more insecure and threatened, adding that such remarks generated “feelings of communal disharmony, enmity and hatred between different groups”.

In the FIR, the complainant Raja has accused Mr Goswami of offences under Section 117(abetting commission of the offence), 120B(criminal conspiracy to commit an offence), 153(provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A(promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A(deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298, 500, 504, 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 r/w Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Congress party is planning to file FIR against Arnab Goswami in several states, including in every state where it is in power. Accordingly, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee also lodged a complaint against him. The Complaint filed by ministers Nitin Raut and Sunil Kedar demands action against Goswami under sections 117, 120B, 153, 153A, 298, 500, 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, and 1860 read with Section 66A of Information Technology Act, 2000.

Palghar District Youth Congress in Maharashtra filed another complaint separately. A similar was complaint was lodged against Arnab Goswami in Jammu and Kashmir by Youth Congress.

Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress lodged an complaint demanding FIR against Arnab Goswami.

Uttarakhand Youth Congress committee also filed a complaint and demanded FIR registration against news channel Republic and its Editor Arnab Goswami for “inciting communalism and violence in the country”.

Telangana Youth Congress also filed a similar complaint in Hussaini Alam police station in Hyderabad.

Arnab questions Sonia Gandhi’s reticence on Palghar mob lynching case

Mounting a searing attack against the interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the Editor-in-chief of the Republic TV, Arnab Goswami questioned if she would have maintained the silence she is exhibiting today had Christian padres been killed instead of Hindu sadhus in the horrifying lynching incident in Palghar.

“I would like to ask the country, would the country had remained silent if Maulvis or Christian Padres would have been targeted the way Hindu saints were? Would Italy’s Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent then? I would like to tell you, if the victims had been Christian padres, Sonia Gandhi, who had come from Rome, would not have remained close-mouthed on the issue,” Arnab said.

Arnab further alleged that Sonia Gandhi would send a report to Italy which would include how she had gotten Hindu sadhus killed in a state where her party had recently formed the government, adding that she would receive plaudits from Italy over the Palghar mob lynching incident in which 3 men, including 2 sadhus, were hacked to death by a rampaging mob.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain booked under UAPA in Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir hussain is accused in the brutal murder of IB employee Ankit Sharma and inciting riots in Delhi in February this year
Read more
News Reports

Congress party files complaints with police demanding FIR against Arnab Goswami in several states across the country

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami had questioned Sonia Gandhi's silence over Palghar mob lynching incident in Congress ruled Maharashtra
Read more
News Reports

Clashes broke out between cops and locals in West Bengal alleging improper distribution of ration during the lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Locals clash with police in West Bengal alleging that they have not received ration from the govt during the lockdown period
Read more
News Reports

Industry bodies reject Rahul Gandhi’s demand for GST waiver on COVID-19 related equipment, say they don’t need any exemption

OpIndia Staff -
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had posted a tweet demanding the government to exempt coronavirus treatment related equipment from GST
Read more
News Reports

Majority are Christians, they don’t like outsiders, they kill Sadhus – Shekhar Gupta’s website concludes it is “not communal violence”

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The Print tries to prove Palghar lynching was not communal violence by saying tribal Christians in the area don't like outsiders
Read more
News Reports

Himachal Pradesh DGP urges Muslims to follow Prophet Mohammad’s teachings and donate to PM-CARES and feed the poor

OpIndia Staff -
DGP of Himachal Pradesh urges Muslims to make a contribution through PM-CARES or CM Relief Fund amid pandemic during Ramzan
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Read more
News Reports

‘Shekhar Gupta has been leading the compromise of Indian journalism’: Arnab Goswami resigns from Editors’ Guild on live TV

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami called out Shekhar Gupta for sheer silence on the Palghar lynching case and for leading the "compromise on Indian journalism."
Read more
News Reports

Palghar mob lynching: Relatives of those arrested threaten to kill BJP sarpanch on the suspicion of colluding with the police

OpIndia Staff -
The relatives of those arrested in the gruesome mob lynching of three men, including 2 sadhus, have threatened BJP sarpanch of Gadchinchle village with life threats on the suspicion of leaking the identities of attackers to the police
Read more
News Reports

Indian Islamists join Pakistanis pretending to be Arabs while targeting Hindus in Gulf over criticism of role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Alert netizens pointed out that in past few days, various Twitter users changed their handles to sound more Arabic and tweet against India 'condemning' the 'hate' against Muslims.
Read more
Politics

NCP works with Maoists, Shiv Sena stigmatising Hindus: Ex-Shiv Sena leader slams the Thackerays for treating party as private property

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Shiv Sena leader Vijay Krishna slammed Shiv Sena over the Palghar lynching and even demanded that the NCP be banned
Read more

Connect with us

220,470FansLike
296,971FollowersFollow
222,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com