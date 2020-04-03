The passports of 211 foreign nationals, out of 287, who had attended the religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz between March 13 and March 15 have been seized by law enforcement authorities. These foreigners have been hiding in different mosques in the State of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 34 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against them.

Charges have also been pressed against 450 people under Epidemic Diseases Act in Meerut and the adjoining areas. A total of 2,058 members of Tablighi Jamaat have been apprehended from Bijnor, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzzaffarnagar, Baghpat, and Bulandshahr.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Kumar Awasthi said that the visas of people coming from abroad are constantly being reviewed. He has also urged the people involved with the Tablighi Jamaat should inform themselves to avoid corona. He has also sought help from the common people to report to the police on receiving any information about them.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A report has been lodged against 10 people including nine citizens of Thailand in Prayagraj at Kareli police station in the city late Thursday. A lawsuit has also been instituted against Maulana of the mosque on charges of providing asylum. SP City Brijesh Srivastava has said that his passport will also be confiscated.

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered an FIR against six Muslims associated with controversial Tablighi Jamaat for walking around the ward without their trousers on and making lewd gestures towards the nurses during their quarantine at MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad. This incident of Tablighi Jamaat members misbehaving came after they were quarantined.

The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad had written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about the criminal behaviour of the Jamaatis. The CMO had written that the members of the Tablighi Jamaat who as kept at the isolation ward of the hospital have been roaming in their wards naked with their pants. The letter states that obscene comments and songs are being heard from the ward, and inmates are asking for beedi-cigarette from the staff of the hospital. The CMO also writes that those people are also making lewd gestures towards female employees of the hospital.