Sunday, April 12, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus: Medical team held hostage, rescue team attacked in Kashmir
News Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus: Medical team held hostage, rescue team attacked in Kashmir

A case under FIR number 53/2020 under section 188, 269, 353 IPC has been registered at Police station Chadoora and further investigation has been taken up.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Stone pelting/ Representative Image
4

On Saturday, a medical team was kept hostage by a mob inside a house in Sheikhpora, Wathoora village of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

According to the reports, a medical team from Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Chadoora went to Sheikhpora village for the screening of a person but the team was kept hostage inside the house.

An official from SDH Chadoora said that after the team enquired about the person with travel history, the family members kept them as hostage in their house.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The J&K police official said that a person from the village was to be taken for screening but his family members refused and kept the medical team hostage inside their house. He added that another police party rushed to the village to rescue them as soon as they were informed about the incident, but were attacked with stones.

Read: Indore: Police constable attacked, pelted with stones for asking a group to stay home, Javed, Imran and 3 others arrested

However, he said that the medical team was rescued safely by the police. He further stated that while being attacked with stones, three of the policemen were injured. Meanwhile, a case under FIR number 53/2020 under section 188, 269, 353 IPC has been registered at Police station Chadoora and further investigation has been taken up.

As of now, a total of 207 people have tested positive in Jammu & Kashmir. Of these, 6 have recovered and 4 have passed away.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsjammu kashmir coronavirus

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus: Medical team held hostage, rescue team attacked in Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
The J&K police official said that a person from the village was to be taken for screening but his family members refused and kept the medical team hostage inside their house.
Read more
News Reports

United States may extend the H1B Visa for Indians who are stranded in the United States amid the Coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
India had requested the US to extend validity of H1B and other visas for Indians who are stuck due to coronavirus outbreak
Read more
News Reports

‘You belong in the dustbin of journalism’: Communists outrage as India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal exposes Islamists spreading Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
"You are a hate monger and history will remember you", Rahul Kanwal faces the ire on Twitter for report on coronavirus and madrasas
Read more
News Reports

Trichy: Coronavirus positive Tablighi Jamaat members hurl their masks towards healthcare workers inside hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Coronavirus positive Tablighi Jamaat members got involved in a heated altercation with hospital staff and threw their masks towards nurses
Read more
Opinions

Haryana under Manohar Lal Khattar held its fort strongly in fight against Coronavirus: The silent but effective fight

Shivam -
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar does not believe in PR campaigns but is an able administrator who knows the ins and outs of public policy
Read more
News Reports

India could have 8.2 lakhs Coronavirus positive cases by April 15 if lockdown and containment were not implemented: Union Health Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
Health ministry analysis says India would have 8.2 lakh Coronavirus cases without lockdown and containment, and 1.2 with containment only
Read more

Recently Popular

Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslims handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

OpIndia Staff -
Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi did not inspire Bhilwara Model, people greatly inspired by PM Modi: Village Sarpanch takes on Sonia Gandhi for her ‘putra moh’

OpIndia Staff -
Sarpanch said that the entire district is really inspired by PM Modi's appeal and it is wrong to credit 'Bhilwara Model' to Rahul Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police running a PR campaign amid coronavirus? Tweet by Urvashi​ Rautela suggests so

OpIndia Staff -
While suspicions about PR campaign for Uddhav Thackeray were just about gaining wind, a tweet by actress and model Urvashi Rautela has given fuel to those speculations.
Read more

Connect with us

218,396FansLike
280,534FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com