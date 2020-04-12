Coronavirus: Medical team held hostage, rescue team attacked in Kashmir

On Saturday, a medical team was kept hostage by a mob inside a house in Sheikhpora, Wathoora village of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

According to the reports, a medical team from Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Chadoora went to Sheikhpora village for the screening of a person but the team was kept hostage inside the house.

Police say, “A person was to be taken for screening but his family refused&kept the medical team hostage inside their house. Police party rushed to the village to rescue them but they were attacked with stones. But medical team was rescued safely by the police.” #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/lP1WajFEmc — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

An official from SDH Chadoora said that after the team enquired about the person with travel history, the family members kept them as hostage in their house.

The J&K police official said that a person from the village was to be taken for screening but his family members refused and kept the medical team hostage inside their house. He added that another police party rushed to the village to rescue them as soon as they were informed about the incident, but were attacked with stones.

However, he said that the medical team was rescued safely by the police. He further stated that while being attacked with stones, three of the policemen were injured. Meanwhile, a case under FIR number 53/2020 under section 188, 269, 353 IPC has been registered at Police station Chadoora and further investigation has been taken up.

As of now, a total of 207 people have tested positive in Jammu & Kashmir. Of these, 6 have recovered and 4 have passed away.