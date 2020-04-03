Friday, April 3, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus scare: Talibghi Jamaat members who attended Nizamuddin Markaz now account for 60% of...
News Reports

Coronavirus scare: Talibghi Jamaat members who attended Nizamuddin Markaz now account for 60% of all new cases in India: Reports

As per government reports, over 9000 Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their primary contacts have so far been quarantined, 1306 of them are foreign nationals.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
60% of all news coronavirus cases are Tablighi Jamaat members, as per reports
Representative Image (Photo Credits: LiveMint)
7

A whopping 60% (295 persons) out of the new 485 confirmed positive cases of Wuhan Coronavirus detected within a single day on Thursday had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz organised by the Tablighi Jamaat, reported The Times of India. The event was held between March 13 and March 15 and saw a footfall of around 3400 members. Even after the event, thousands of Jamaat members had continued to gather in the Nizamuddin Markaz Mosque in Delhi.

So far more than 2500 people have been infected in India while 70 patients have lost their lives. As of Thursday, Delhi reported 141 cases while Maharashtra reported 88 new cases most of them Jammat members. 129 of the 141 confirmed cases in Delhi are Jamaat members.

The massive jump of cases in India is solely due to the Tablighi Jamaat members who had gathered in the Nizamuddin mosque despite government orders against mass-gatherings. The Jamaat members taking buses and trains to their respective localities all over India has resulted in a massive nation-wide spread within a span of few days. As per government reports, over 9000 Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their primary contacts have so far been quarantined.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

North-Eastern state Assam, which had so far been untouched by the coronavirus, saw 16 positive cases in a single day, all of them were Tablighi Jamaat returnees. Tablighi members have also taken the coronavirus as far as Andaman Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered an FIR against six Tablighi Jamaat members for walking around the ward without their trousers on and making lewd gestures towards the nurses during their quarantine at MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad. This incident of Tablighi Jamaat members misbehaving came after they were quarantined. The Chief Medical Officer of the hospital had earlier written a letter to the cops, informing about the criminal behaviour of the Jamaatis. 

In what could be termed as a massive effort undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in coordination with states, until now, as many as 9000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their primary contacts have been traced and placed in quarantine across the country in view of the coronavirus infection. Out of these 9000 people, 1306 are foreign nationals and the rest are Indians.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus India, coronavirus cases, coronavirus Tablighi

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus scare: Talibghi Jamaat members who attended Nizamuddin Markaz now account for 60% of all new cases in India: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
129 of the 141 cases in Delhi are linked to Tablighi Jamaat
Read more
News Reports

PM CARES fund to have up to 13 eminent experts to undertake relief and assistance during emergencies: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The PM-CARES will be headed by the prime minister, who will be the chairperson of the Trust. He will have the power to nominate three people to the board of trustees who shall be eminent persons in the field of research, health, science, social work, law, public administration and philanthropy.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Nepal detains 18 returning from Nizamuddin Markaz, sends them to quarantine to stop COVID-19 spread

OpIndia Staff -
In another incident, 13 Indonesians who had arrived in Kathmandu in Nepal from Saptari were sent to quarantine at Godavari Village Resort.
Read more
Crime

Maharashtra: Tablighi Jamaat attendees attack and assault fellow villager for informing the authorities about their presence

OpIndia Staff -
Angered by the man's attempt to alert the authorities, the Tablighi Jamaat attendees had reportedly attacked their fellow villager. However, they were tested and their reports are all negative.
Read more
News Reports

In video message, PM Modi asks citizens for 9 minutes on 5th April at 9 PM: Here is what he wants us to do

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi in a video message announced that on 5th April, the nation has to come together to show their grit and collective strength.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Indore: Medical team that had gone to check a coronavirus suspect assaulted, pelted with stones, police team attacked too

OpIndia Staff -
A medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore's Tatpatti Bhakhal.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members kept in Ghaziabad hospital roam naked in the ward, make lewd gestures toward female staff

OpIndia Staff -
The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad has written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about criminal behaviour of the Jamaatis
Read more
News Reports

“May Allah send a virus that kills 50 crores Indians”: Bengal Maulvi roared from the stage, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India, the Maulvi said to an applauding crowd
Read more
News Reports

FIRs filed against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news about Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
UP govt said that as Varadarajan neither deleted the false article and nor apologised, actions are being taken against him and FIR filed
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru: ASHA workers, nurse attacked by mob for collecting Coronavirus related health details, instructions to attack came from Mosque

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim mob allegedly tore the report prepared by ASHA workers and attacked them. Reports say that the instructions had come from a Mosque
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,268FansLike
270,231FollowersFollow
210,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com