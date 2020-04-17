The Shaheen Bagh area of South Delhi which saw massive sit-in protests against the CAA and NRC for months has been sealed off after three new positive cases of Wuhan coronavirus were detected in that area. As the coronavirus cases keep rising in Delhi, more hotspots are being identified as containment zones.

The Shaheen Bagh area which witnessed 101-day long sit-in protests against the central government’s CAA was sealed by Delhi police last month due to the breakout of coronavirus epidemic. The women and children of Shaheen bagh had blocked one of the busiest thoroughfares in the national capital in protest against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act that intends to grant citizenship to a persecuted minorities from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Many other areas have also been added to the list of new containment zones. Some of them are Street No 6, A Block, Abu Fazal enclave and Street nos. 3-5, East Ram Nagar in Shahdara. Containment zones are those infected zones that include all suspected and confirmed cases that are epidemiologically linked and where spread control, biosecurity and sanitary measures are mainly applied to eradicate the epidemic.

Delhi Government to launch operation ‘SHIELD’

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

With the new zones added in the list of containment areas, the total number of containment zones in the national capital has now reached 60.

As per the report of Times now, the Delhi government will now start operation ‘SHIELD’ in that area. Operation ‘SHEILD’ stands for- Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Sanitisation, and Door-To-Door Checking.

Delhi government has claimed that the operation SHIELD has helped stop the transmission in areas like Dilshad Graden and Old Seemapuri. In addition to that, no new cases have been reported from the containment zones of Vasundhara enclave, Mayur Vihar and Khichripur.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

As per reports, a total of 1578 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Delhi till date. 32 deaths and 42 recoveries have been listed. In India, the number of total cases has jumped to 13,387, with 1749 recoveries and 437 deaths.