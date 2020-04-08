While speaking to listeners on the local radio in Dubai, a senior police officer felt a shock and surprise when he got a bizarre question from one of the callers. The caller wanted to know whether he’ll need any permission to move between the houses of two of his wives during the 24-hour lockdown which is being enforced to carry out sanitisation of the areas, according to a report by Gulf Today.

The caller asked, “I’m married to two women. Should I get a permit when I move from house to house?” The Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, who is the director of the Traffic Department, Dubai Police, laughed at the question and said that not getting a permit will be a good excuse to not meet the other wife if he didn’t desire to be with her, almost denying him to ask for permission as the lockdown mainly allows to move out for the most urgent needs.

The senior cop asserted, “I received many questions like this one. The permit is only for one time and people need to apply for a permit whenever they leave their homes for necessary matters.”

The permissions are issued for one time only so as to contain the transmission of the coronavirus.

The cop asserted that because the aim is to reduce the movement on the streets, issuing a weekly permit to buy essentials won’t be logical. Areas He added, “Areas which used to take one week to be completely sterilized, can be done within one day now, and that will speed the return to our daily lives.”

The Dubai police also tweeted, “Individuals are not allowed to leave the house except for essential purposes or if they are working in vital sectors during the national sterilization program.”

Dubai is already under lockdown for past two weeks, but from Sunday more severe restrictions have been placed to contain the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus. Now residents who need to leave their houses for essential purposes, which only include visits to the grocery store, pharmacy or doctor, requires a permit issued online by the Dubai Police, and a new permit is required for each such trip. A mask and gloves are to be worn at all times when outside the house, else there will be penalty. These rules will be in force for two weeks.

The United Arab Emirates has reported over 2,350 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 12 deaths and 186 recovered patients.



