In yet another attack on healthcare works engaged in the war against Wuhan Coronavirus, a survey team was attacked by a man in Indore with knife and stones.

According to reports, a team of doctors, teachers, paramedical staff and AASHA workers had gone for Coronavirus survey in Vinova Nagar which comes under Palasia police station in Indore. When the survey team was working in Vinova Nagar, a local criminal named Parash Yadav attacked them by pelting stones on them. When some locals came forward to protect the team, he attacked them also. After that, he pulled out a knife and started attacking the members of the survey team. He also snatched the mobile phone of one member and broke it. One member of the survey team and some locals were injured in the attack.

It has been reported that Palash was drunk at the time of the incident. Survey in-charge ayurvedic doctor Praveen Chaure has confirmed the incident.

Reportedly, Palash Yadav is a known criminal from the area, and he sells illegal liquor there. He was also having fight with locals in the area. When the survey team was using their mobile phones for survey work, he thought they were making video of him and attacked them, and broke the phone of the teacher who was part of the team.

After getting information about the incident, Indore collector Manish Singh reached Palasia police station to take stock of the situation. He talked the healthcare workers who had reached the police station after the incident.

Senior police officials claim that Parash was not targeting the survey team, but they came in between his fight with the locals. Indore DIG Harinarayan Mishra claimed that Parash has an old fight with the neighbours, and they were already fighting when the survey reached there. When they started using their phones for survey work, he assumed they were recording the fight and that’s why they snatched the phone and broke it, but he didn’t target the team, the DIG said.

Earlier this month, a medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore’s Tatpatti Bhakhal area. The police team accompanying the medical team was attacked too. The gathered mob even broke down the barricades and used the women among them as human shields when the police tried to take action.