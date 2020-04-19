As per a report published by Bhaskar, in coronavirus affected areas like Macchi Bazar, Bombay Bazaar in Indore, there has been a sudden spike in people purchasing oxygen generators, masks, PPE kits and hydroxychloroquine medicine, which is being administered to treat the contagion that originated in China. The report further states that not only is the treatment being carried out in secret but there are also mysterious deaths.

According to the report, a car comes for picking up the medicines and medical equipments. The car has a designated pass and permit for distribution of food. The payment for these medicines and equipment which could be used for coronavirus in Indore is reportedly being carried out by a courier company based out of Mumbai. As per Bhaskar, this was revealed by a sting operation they had carried out. Notably, it is the same area in which 127 burials were carried out Muslim graveyards in first six days of April. The number of dead bodies buried in these graveyards rose to 227 up to 12 April 2020.

As per Bhaskar, the audio recording they have recorded the conversation between the supplier and one purchaser identified as ‘Wajid’. The translation of the conversation of the reported sting is as follows:

Supplier: Should I come?

Wajid: No, not today. They’re very strict today.

Supplier: But there is pass for the car, right?

Wajid: Yes, but the car has gone to Mayur Vihar with the patient.

Another alleged conversation between the ‘supplier’ and ‘Wajid’ was about decreased oxygen supply in the cylinder because of which one patient died.

Supplier: Did you call?

Wajid: The two Philips machines you sent earlier, why is the oxygen supply low?

Supplier: Tighten the lid of the bottle, attach connector, it will work out.

Wajid: There is no pressure in the Philips machine, the patient expired in the night. We had to use the four machines you had earlier given during the day.



‘Wajid’ further reportedly claims that the Philips machine supplied also did not have a mask.

Bhaskar report further claims that the payment for these was carried out from Mumbai. Rs 93,000 were paid once and Rs 1.28 lakh were paid later. One Index Logistics Private Limited, a company based out of Mumbai, allegedly paid for these ‘secretive’ medicines and medical equipments. According to Ministry of Corporate Affairs records, the courier company is owned by one Ismail Muhammad Khan.

Zauba corp’s details of Index Logistics Private Limited

As per the Bhaskar report, the crime branch is currently carrying out investigation in the case.