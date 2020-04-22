Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Home News Reports Industry bodies reject Rahul Gandhi’s demand for GST waiver on COVID-19 related equipment, say...
News Reports
Updated:

Industry bodies reject Rahul Gandhi’s demand for GST waiver on COVID-19 related equipment, say they don’t need any exemption

Industry bodies clarified that they have not asked for an exemption from the GST on their products used to fight Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Textile MSMEs slam Rahul Gandhi claiming they do not need GST waiver for coronavirus related equipment as demanded by him
Rahul Gandhi(Source: Financial Express)
88

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was once again caught shooting himself in the foot. In yet another attempt by him to win over the estranged MSME sector which has traditionally aligned itself with the Modi government, the Wayanad MP posted a tweet demanding the government to relinquish the GST, IGST and Customs Duty on the essential products to combat the novel coronavirus. The Gandhi scion had asked the government for a GST waiver for the MSME organisations who have been involved in the production of important equipment such as masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other vital things critical to the fight against the Wuhan Coronavirus.

However, the Textile MSMEs and councils rejected the demands made by Rahul Gandhi on their behalf, stating they are manufacturing the crucial safety equipment such as PPE for India’s healthcare professionals and they have not asked for an exemption from the GST on their products from the government.

The Apparel Exports Promotion Council issued a tweet saying “The AEPC manufactures-exporters are making PPEs for our Health Professionals who need all our support at this hour of unprecedented crisis. Hence, they do not mind paying GST on these products and have not requested this exemption from the Government.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

One of the Textile MSMEs, JCT Textiles Limited, slammed Rahul Gandhi saying it is grateful to the government for all the support that has been extended to him and have not asked for any GST waiver from the government. “JCT Textiles pioneered the first indigenous PP Hazmat Suit and is honoured to supply to the MoHFW. We are grateful to the Government of India for all support and have not asked for any waiver of GST,” they said.

While Gandhi attempted to score brownie points with the MSME sector with his demand for a GST waiver for the organisations involved in the manufacturing of the vital equipment necessary to battle coronavirus, it appears that the Gandhi scion has not taken a cue from the catastrophic consequences of the government’s mistake of giving in to misplaced activism and exempt sanitary pads from the GST. If the government exempts all the COVID-19 related equipment from GST, all the input taxes payable on raw materials used for manufacturing of the equipment such as masks and PPEs, won’t be eligible to claim Input Credit. Consequently, the local manufacturer would add it to the cost of the finished product which would ultimately be paid by the consumer. This would make locally manufactured coronavirus equipment more expensive for consumers.

How exemption of sanitary pads from GST had spelt disaster for the manufacturers

Soon after the misplaced activists ran a campaign demanding exemption of sanitary pads from the GST, the government impetuously gave in to the popular demand and exempted sanitary napkins from GST. However, the move did not augur well for the napkin manufacturers. Before long, the manufacturers hiked their base price. They complained that the cost of production of sanitary napkins had gone up because of the move by the government. They said that since the raw materials like wood pulp, adhesive, release paper, packing material and other commodities are taxed at 12%-18%, they end up paying GST, but it won’t be refunded in the form of input tax credit since the end product has become tax-free. The manufacturers increased their base price in a bid to offset the hiked cost and the fact that they were getting no input credit owing to napkins being exempt from GST. In the end, the end product, i.e sanitary napkins, ended up becoming more costlier than they already were without the exemption.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Clashes broke out between cops and locals in West Bengal alleging improper distribution of ration during the lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Locals clash with police in West Bengal alleging that they have not received ration from the govt during the lockdown period
Read more
News Reports

Industry bodies reject Rahul Gandhi’s demand for GST waiver on COVID-19 related equipment, say they don’t need any exemption

OpIndia Staff -
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had posted a tweet demanding the government to exempt coronavirus treatment related equipment from GST
Read more
News Reports

Majority are Christians, they don’t like outsiders, they kill Sadhus – Shekhar Gupta’s website concludes it is “not communal violence”

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The Print tries to prove Palghar lynching was not communal violence by saying tribal Christians in the area don't like outsiders
Read more
News Reports

Himachal Pradesh DGP urges Muslims to follow Prophet Mohammad’s teachings and donate to PM-CARES and feed the poor

OpIndia Staff -
DGP of Himachal Pradesh urges Muslims to make a contribution through PM-CARES or CM Relief Fund amid pandemic during Ramzan
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Filmmaker Manish Mundra donates 1,000 disposable beds to Mumbai hospitals amid the coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Disposable beds are light-weight, eco-friendly and recyclable. They can be easily sanitised too.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Read more
News Reports

‘Shekhar Gupta has been leading the compromise of Indian journalism’: Arnab Goswami resigns from Editors’ Guild on live TV

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami called out Shekhar Gupta for sheer silence on the Palghar lynching case and for leading the "compromise on Indian journalism."
Read more
News Reports

Palghar mob lynching: Relatives of those arrested threaten to kill BJP sarpanch on the suspicion of colluding with the police

OpIndia Staff -
The relatives of those arrested in the gruesome mob lynching of three men, including 2 sadhus, have threatened BJP sarpanch of Gadchinchle village with life threats on the suspicion of leaking the identities of attackers to the police
Read more
News Reports

Indian Islamists join Pakistanis pretending to be Arabs while targeting Hindus in Gulf over criticism of role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Alert netizens pointed out that in past few days, various Twitter users changed their handles to sound more Arabic and tweet against India 'condemning' the 'hate' against Muslims.
Read more
Politics

NCP works with Maoists, Shiv Sena stigmatising Hindus: Ex-Shiv Sena leader slams the Thackerays for treating party as private property

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Shiv Sena leader Vijay Krishna slammed Shiv Sena over the Palghar lynching and even demanded that the NCP be banned
Read more

Connect with us

220,470FansLike
296,582FollowersFollow
221,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com