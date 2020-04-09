Tablighi Jamaatis from Jharkhand illegally obtained fake SIM cards to hide their identity: Reports

In a shocking revelation, it is being alleged that three unidentified people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi may have used identities of tribals to illegally obtain SIM cards.

According to Jagran report, three Muslims from Lohardaga had visited Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in New Delhi in March. The investigations have raised suspicions that Muslims who had travelled to attend Markaz may have used SIM cards, which were registered in the names of tribals.

As a special investigative team of the Jagran looked into the details of the matter, it was found out that the three people in whose the mobile numbers are registered have never been to Delhi. Interestingly, two of these mobile numbers are now out of reach while one number is being used in Delhi.

With this, new suspicions are being raised whether Tablighi Jamaat attendees of Lohardaga had illegally obtained SIM cards in the name of tribals to hide their identity during their travel to Delhi to attend the Markaz.

The police are now investigating the matter regarding whether people who travelled to Markaz used fake SIM cards obtained using the identities of tribals.

Tablighi Jamaat at the Nizamuddin Markaz held earlier in March has turned out to be a hot spot for coronavirus positive cases. The role of the Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus in India came to light when thousands of Jamaatis were found holed up in the Markaz Nizamuddin in violation of all guidelines and orders.

Subsequently, numerous people across numerous states of India who had attended the Islamic event at the Markaz Nizamuddin tested positive for the virus.