Jharkhand records first Coronavirus case: Malaysian woman who was part of a foreigners group hiding in Ranchi Mosque tests positive

A Malaysian woman who was recently found hiding in a Mosque in Ranchi has become the first patient of the Wuhan Coronavirus in the state of Jharkhand. “A Malaysian woman, who is among the 24 persons found staying in a mosque in Ranchi, has been found positive. She is absolutely normal and asymptomatic,” Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

24 people including 17 foreigners who were hiding inside the mosque were sent to quarantine on Monday after Ranchi police raided a mosque known as Badi Masjid by locals. They had been sent to isolation wards in Khel gaon in Ranchi. Of the 17 foreigners, eight belong to Malaysia, three belong to Britain, two belong to West indies, two to the Gambia and one each from Holland and Bangladesh.

Ranchi police had received inputs of some people hiding in a mosque called Badi Masjid situated under the Hindpiri police station of Ranchi. Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta told ANI, “They have been kept in isolation and their COVID-19 tests will be done. The probe is being done as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.” As per reports, the people were living there for the last one month. The police team reached the place with a medical team.

Last week, nine foreigners Muslims were caught hiding at Bundu situated on the outskirts of Ranchi. They were sent to isolation wards. Some of them also belonged to China. Eleven Islamic clerics were nabbed by the Ranchi police from the Rargaon Mosque in Tamar area of ​​Ranchi amidst the threat of Chinese coronavirus. Three Maulvis from China, three from Kazakhstan and four others from Kyrgyzstan were hiding in that mosque.