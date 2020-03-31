Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Home News Reports Jharkhand records first Coronavirus case: Malaysian woman who was part of a foreigners group...
News Reports

Jharkhand records first Coronavirus case: Malaysian woman who was part of a foreigners group hiding in Ranchi Mosque tests positive

"A Malaysian woman, who is among the 24 persons found staying in a mosque in Ranchi, has been found positive. She is absolutely normal and asymptomatic," Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Jharkhand records its first case of Coronavirus. The person was previously hiding in a Mosque at Ranchi.
Representational image picture courtesy: Samikhsya
5

A Malaysian woman who was recently found hiding in a Mosque in Ranchi has become the first patient of the Wuhan Coronavirus in the state of Jharkhand. “A Malaysian woman, who is among the 24 persons found staying in a mosque in Ranchi, has been found positive. She is absolutely normal and asymptomatic,” Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

24 people including 17 foreigners who were hiding inside the mosque were sent to quarantine on Monday after Ranchi police raided a mosque known as Badi Masjid by locals. They had been sent to isolation wards in Khel gaon in Ranchi. Of the 17 foreigners, eight belong to Malaysia, three belong to Britain, two belong to West indies, two to the Gambia and one each from Holland and Bangladesh.

Ranchi police had received inputs of some people hiding in a mosque called Badi Masjid situated under the Hindpiri police station of Ranchi. Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta told ANI, “They have been kept in isolation and their COVID-19 tests will be done. The probe is being done as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.” As per reports, the people were living there for the last one month. The police team reached the place with a medical team.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Last week, nine foreigners Muslims were caught hiding at Bundu situated on the outskirts of Ranchi. They were sent to isolation wards. Some of them also belonged to China. Eleven Islamic clerics were nabbed by the Ranchi police from the Rargaon Mosque in Tamar area of ​​Ranchi amidst the threat of Chinese coronavirus. Three Maulvis from China, three from Kazakhstan and four others from Kyrgyzstan were hiding in that mosque.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Jharkhand records first Coronavirus case: Malaysian woman who was part of a foreigners group hiding in Ranchi Mosque tests positive

OpIndia Staff -
One of the 24 people found hiding inside a Ranchi mosque has become the first Coronavirus case in Jharkhand.
Read more
News Reports

‘You have to be someone to get insulted bro’: Chetan Bhagat slays Kunal Kamra for his disparaging remark

OpIndia Staff -
Unfunny comedian Kunal Kamra, who keeps pulling stunts on Twitter to stay relevant, was today brutally shown his place by Chetan Bhagat.
Read more
News Reports

1,746 people staying in Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz as of March 2, 441 of them showing COVID-19 symptoms: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The sheer number of gatherers at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz has kicked in the larger possibility of contact transmission all over India
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Many people without any documented symptoms now test positive for the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus in Bhilwara, says report

OpIndia Staff -
So far, the Bhilwara has had 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases with two deaths (as of March 29), and almost all of them can be traced back to a private hospital
Read more
News Reports

Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads from buses

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat suspected of suffering from COVID-19 were transported from Nizamuddin to medical centre for their treatment
Read more
News Reports

As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

OpIndia Staff -
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi: Dozens of coronavirus cases across the country traced to Tablighi Jamat Mosque in Nizamuddin, hundreds in hospital, 2000 quarantined, area sealed off

OpIndia Staff -
A medical camp has been set up in the area and samples are being tested. Drones have been deployed to maintain strict vigilance over movements. As per reports, over 2000 people in the area are under quarantine.
Read more
News Reports

We’re not rich like US, but we’ve Islam: Pakistan PM announces ways to fight Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan, in his address to his nation on March 30, praised China, the country which unleashed Wuhan coronavirus on rest of the world.
Read more
News Reports

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand goes into isolation with his harem of 20 concubines in Germany, books an entire luxury hotel

OpIndia Staff -
Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn has booked out the entire Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in Bavaria, with permission from local council
Read more
News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,722FansLike
267,225FollowersFollow
208,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com