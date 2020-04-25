Saturday, April 25, 2020
Home News Reports Karnataka: FIR filed against JDS legislator and son for obstructing Coronavirus screening of journalists
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: FIR filed against JDS legislator and son for obstructing Coronavirus screening of journalists

They were accompanied by JDS supporters and the protest soon turned into a scuffle with the cops

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
FIR against JDS leader for creating ruckus over Coronavirus screening
Ruckus created by JDS MLC outside Ambedkar Bhavan (Photo Credits: ANI)
47

On Saturday, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Srikanth Gowda, a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) associated with the JDS, and his son after they created a ruckus outside the Ambedkar Bhavan in Mandya in Karnataka over the Coronavirus screening of journalists.

As per reports, the Karnataka Government had ordered testing of all on-field journalists in the State, after several media persons were diagnosed with the Chinese virus in Delhi and Mumbai. As such, the Ambedkar Bhavan was sanitised and was used as a testing centre. 27 journalists were screened on Saturday while 15 were tested the previous day.

Fearing transmission of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the father-son duo protested against the decision of the government. They were accompanied by JDS supporters and the protest soon turned into a scuffle with the cops. A defiant Gowda was seen arguing with the police and even raised his hand on someone who tried to stop him from entering the premises. He was taken into custody thereafter. An FIR was also registered against 3 other people.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“We have got a written complaint by journalist association about some local residents protesting against the test organised at Ambedkar Bhavan, we will investigate the matter and take action accordingly”, SP (Mandya) K Parashurama was quoted as saying.

JDS leader defies lockdown

On April 16, former Karnataka minister and senior JDS leader HD Revanna had stoked a controversy. He decided to flout lockdown norms by announcing that he would not wear protective masks, despite the advisory by authorities. Minister JC Madhuswamy, who is also the in-charge of Hassan district had called for a meeting in the city to discuss the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

During the meeting, Madhuswamy had issued orders to the district authorities to strictly follow the lockdown guidelines and asked the officials to arrest people who were found violating rules by not wearing masks. A defiant HD Revanna challenged JC Madhuswamy and other authorities by claiming that he will not be using masks in public and also dared them to arrest him for violating the rules. Further, HD Revanna also mocked the officials by stating that he would be happy to get arrested as he would get better food inside the jail.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Jordan: Man released early from prison to contain Coronavirus spread, dies immediately by a celebratory gunshot fired by cousin celebrating his release

OpIndia Staff -
Sari Salem Wardat in Jordan was shot dead by a celebratory gunshot fired by his cousin on the occasion of his early release from prison
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of Worli Koliwada containment zone being touted as a model worth emulating by the Uddhav Thackeray govt

Jinit Jain -
Times of India claimed that IMCT "felt" that Worli Koliwada can be a perfect model for the rest of the country in containing the coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
News Reports

After IMCT chief complains of non-cooperation, TMC leader Derek O’Brien calls it “India’s most callous team”, says came to spread “political virus”

OpIndia Staff -
Derek O'Brien in his subsequent tweet shared a one-minute video message reiterating the same ignominy and insolence
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: FIR filed against JDS legislator and son for obstructing Coronavirus screening of journalists

OpIndia Staff -
JDS MLC Srikanth Gowda and his son created ruckus outside Ambedkar Bhavan in Mandya over Coronavirus screening of journalists.
Read more
News Reports

Enforcement directorate discovers trust associated which Tablighi Jamaat, transactions worth crores of Rupees under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
The Tablighi Jamaat trust is named Kashif-ul-uloom and it has bank account with Bank of India, which is being scrutinised by ED
Read more
News Reports

IMCT chief writes strongly-worded letter to the West Bengal Chief Secretary complaining of non-cooperation in Coronavirus inspection

OpIndia Staff -
IMCT alleged that the Chief Secretary had made media statements refusing to allow senior officials to accompany the team.
Read more

Recently Popular

Law

Will the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, step down on the 27th May 2020? A legal explainer

Guest Author -
CM Uddhav Thackeray was not a member of any of the houses (Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Council) of State legislature when he took the oath and it is because of this that his resignation is being discussed
Read more
Media

Rahul Kanwal has claimed twice in a row that India Today beat Republic TV hollow in terms of viewership: Here is what BARC data...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal first said that viewers are spending twice the time on India Today as they do on their competition's, and their 'competition' would mean channels like Times Now and Republic TV
Read more
Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader’s arrival energised the mob which chanted “Dada aala dada aala”: Sarpanch recalls the Palghar mob-lynching incident

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Sarpanch, Chitra Choudhary makes a shocking revelation about the Palghar mob getting energised seeing the NCP leader
Read more
News Reports

1966 Hindu massacre in Delhi: When Indira Gandhi government killed hundreds of Sadhus and Gau rakshaks

OpIndia Staff -
Around 3 to 7 lakh sadhus and saints demanding cow slaughter ban were attacked in 1966 by the Delhi police at the behest of Indira Gandhi
Read more

Connect with us

221,062FansLike
302,076FollowersFollow
224,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com