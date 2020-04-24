Friday, April 24, 2020
Home News Reports Maulana Saad transferred windfall donation received by Tablighi Jamaat in March to a dozen...
News Reports
Updated:

Maulana Saad transferred windfall donation received by Tablighi Jamaat in March to a dozen different bank accounts: Reports

Markaz received unusually large amounts of donations in March. All the money was diverted into a dozen accounts with 24-48 hours, says a report.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad under the scanner of police for money laundering
Maulana Saad(Source: YouTube)
2

Soon after the role of Tablighi Jamaat as the most potent coronavirus hotspot came to the fore, Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who heads the orthodox Islamic organisation headquartered in Nizamuddin has been on the run from the police to evade arrest. The police are now investigating into the finances of Tablighi Jamaat, suspecting Maulana Saad of being involved in money laundering. In the preliminary investigation, the police have discovered that the outsize donation received by Tablighi Jamaat in the month of March was transferred to more than a dozen different bank accounts almost within 24-48 hours of receiving the amount.

Millions of rupees as donation, maximum in March this year

According to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, which is investigating the finances of Tablighi Jamaat, Maulana Saad has been receiving money in the tunes of billions by anti-national forces. They have also asserted that the money received by Tablighi Jamaat is being made under the guise of donation for religious education. The role of accused Maulana Saad’s acolyte, Javed, is also under scanner as the police have accused him of transferring millions of rupees every day to Markaz’s account in batches from different bank accounts to escape scrutiny.

As per a report in Jagran, the Crime Branch and Enforcement Directorate of the Delhi Police, which is investigating the Tablighi Markaz, have discovered a bank account in the Bank of India’s branch at Nizamuddin in the name of Markaz. Maulana Saad’s name is also mentioned in the account. Although Tablighi Jamaat keeps receiving the donation from its patrons all around the year, the investigative agencies are probing into the unusually large donations that the organisation received in the month of March.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

However, a key aspect to this donation was that within 24-48 hours of receiving the windfall, the money was transferred to more than a dozen accounts through net banking, raising suspicion. When the bank officials questioned Javed regarding the suspicious transfer, he gave evasive replies to the bank officials’ queries. Later, when on March 31, the bank officials warned to close the bank account if Saad does not appear in person.

The influence wielded by the head of Tablighi Jamaat organisation can be gauged from the fact that when the bank officials asked one of his closest confidantes, Javed, to ask Maulana to appear before them, he right-away rejected their demand saying Saad will not appear. He even gloated to the bank officials that even a prominent security officer along with several others had to seek Maulana’s time before meeting him.

In order to ascertain the truth behind the suspicious bank account transfer, the Crime Branch is preparing to arrest not just Maulana Saad but other six maulanas involved in the management- Ashraf, Mufti Shehzad, Dr Zeeshan, Murshleen Saifi, Salman and Yunus.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Significantly, in its investigation to determine the whereabouts of Maulana Saad, the team of Delhi Crime Branch on Thursday reached Shamli district of UP. Maulana Saad reportedly owns a plush farm-house in the district which he frequents every year. However, he wasn’t found there.

Cases filed against Maulana Saad

As the congregation organised at Markaz Nizamuddin and attended by thousands of Tablighi Jamaat patrons across the country rendered it into a super-spreader of the coronavirus, the head of Islamic organisation, Maulana Saad, was booked under The Epidemics Act 1897 for allowing religious congregation in the month of March despite repeated warnings from the centre and the state government. He disregarded the guidelines issued by the government in the light of the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic which is spreading rapidly. Maulana Saad is wanted in an offence lodged by the Delhi Police under sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and sections of the Indian Penal Code, for violating government directions on steps to be taken for avoiding the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus.

In addition, the Delhi police have also charged Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The charges of culpable homicide under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code was added to the FIR that was already lodged against the religious leader on March 31.

Furthermore, the Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against the Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi and nine others on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on predicate offence that is registered by Delhi police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus tablighi, Tablighi Jamaat coronavirus, coronavirus testing

Latest News

News Reports

Maulana Saad transferred windfall donation received by Tablighi Jamaat in March to a dozen different bank accounts: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
An FIR with charges of culpable homicide and a money laundering case has already been filed against the Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad who is still absconding.
Read more
News Reports

Letter war escalates in West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar replies to CM Mamata Banerjee, accuses her of minority appeasement

OpIndia Staff -
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar writes that Mamata Banerjee government is trying their best to brush aside the Coronavirus pandemic in the state
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Tablighi Jamaat preacher cries profusely at fundraising event attended by PM Imran Khan, blames women for Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Tariq Jameel, Tablighi Jamaat preacher, was seen crying profusely on Pakistani television during a fundraising event attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Read more
News Reports

Dead bodies remain unattended in Mumbai hospital, coronavirus suspect patient spends the night with 2 bodies around him: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The hospital authorities have stated that the bodies were left unattended because the staffers were not ready to touch them and the police did not arrive soon for panchnama.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Angry mob thrashes a policeman after their gambling den was raided during the lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
An accused cornered a cop and found screaming and cursing him for ruining their good times raiding their gambling den
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: A 4-month-old infant with congenital heart disorder dies of coronavirus infection

OpIndia Staff -
Five doctors who had attended the infant have been put under quarantine. The infant had a congenital heart disorder and was taken to many hospitals in the last few months.
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
Media

Rahul Kanwal has claimed twice in a row that India Today beat Republic TV hollow in terms of viewership: Here is what BARC data...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal first said that viewers are spending twice the time on India Today as they do on their competition's, and their 'competition' would mean channels like Times Now and Republic TV
Read more
News Reports

Congress party files complaints with police demanding FIR against Arnab Goswami in several states across the country

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami had questioned Sonia Gandhi's silence over Palghar mob lynching incident in Congress ruled Maharashtra
Read more
News Reports

Would Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent if Christian padres were killed? Arnab asks on news debate over Palghar mob-lynching of Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami stated in his show that Sonia Gandhi will probably send a report to Italy about mob lynching of Hindu Sadhus in a state governed by her party and will be applauded for it.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Arun Borade and Prateek Mishra, Congress workers named in FIR in attack on Arnab Goswami

Nirwa Mehta -
Gowami and his wife filed a written complaint to the NM Joshi Marg Police station naming two individuals, Arun Dilip Borade and Prateek Kumar Shyam Sunder Mishra of Mumbai who had allegedly attacked the couple.
Read more

Connect with us

220,769FansLike
300,366FollowersFollow
223,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com