Friday, April 10, 2020
Pakistan may send Coronavirus infected Muslim men to India via Nepal to spread​ pandemic, says Bihar police: Report

OpIndia Staff

Bihar police claims Pakistan may send coronavirus infected men to wreak havoc in India
Indo-Nepal border(Source: Jagran)
0

In a shocking revelation, Bihar Police have unravelled a nefarious Pakistani ploy of spreading the deadly coronavirus in India by sending coronavirus infected men via Nepal. According to the reports, the Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) manning the Indo-Nepal border has written a letter to the Champaran SP and District Magistrate, apprising them of a racket that is being operated from Nepal to spread the coronavirus in India.

As per the letter sent by SSB, a resident in Nepal is trying to send positive coronavirus Indian Muslims to India through Bihar border with the ulterior motive of disseminating the virus in India. The letter also states that Pakistani men already infected by COVID-19 may also be infiltrated to India via the Indo-Nepal border.

The Patna DGP Gupteshwar Pandey informed that after the letter from SSB was received by the DM and Champaran SP, all the other SPs of the districts bordering Nepal have been alerted of possible infiltration attempts made by intruders from Nepal.

“I had talked to the Inspector General of the SSB. All the SPs of the districts bordering Nepal have been alerted about the possibility of infiltration attempts being carried out by intruders based out of Nepal. The SSB is deployed at the border. We have our police personnel also deputed at the border. Till date, there is no information that anybody has infiltrated from the Nepal border,” he said.

Pandey assured that infiltration from Nepal is very difficult as the entire border between the two country is completely sealed in the view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Regarding the 14 Indian Muslims who had escaped a quarantine centre to Nepal, DGP Pandey said that they might try to return but nobody will be allowed to enter India as lockdown is underway. “In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, nationwide lockdown has been imposed. Not just international borders are sealed, state borders and district borders are sealed as well. Nobody from Nepal can enter India, no one from Uttar Pradesh can enter Bihar and nobody can enter Patna from outside. Anyone who is trying to breach the lockdown, we will immediately arrest them,” DGP Pandey said.

