Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday as the 21-day deadline ends on April 14. The Prime Minister is widely expected to announce an extension of the lockdown till April 30.

In addition to extending lockdown amid the states’ request, some measures to restart the economy is also expected to be outlined by the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM tomorrow pic.twitter.com/nZV0wwsV8T — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

Earlier, during his meeting with Chief Ministers on Saturday, PM Modi had agreed that a continued lockdown was necessary to fight the Chinese epidemic, but had talked about saving livelihoods as well as lives.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Few states like Telangana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha and Punjab have also already extended restrictions till the month-end considering the rising number of coronavirus cases in India.

India has recorded over 9000 positive cases and over 300 deaths. Maharashtra’s tally of positive coronavirus cases crossed the 2000 mark on Monday.