Monday, April 13, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

1,858,800
Updated on 13 April, 2020 3:00 PM
Full Coverage
1,858,800
Worldwide cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 3:00 PM
114,698
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 3:00 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
9,240
Total cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 3:00 PM
India
1,096
Recovered
Updated on 13 April, 2020 3:00 PM
India
331
Deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 3:00 PM
Home News Reports PM Modi to address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday, 14 April, may...
News Reports
Updated:

PM Modi to address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday, 14 April, may announce decision on the extension of lockdown

Earlier, during his meeting with Chief Ministers on Saturday, PM Modi had agreed that a continued lockdown was necessary to fight the Chinese epidemic, but had talked about saving livelihoods as well as lives.

OpIndia Staff

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
PM Modi to address the nation at 10 am on 14 April
Representational image Picture credit: NDTV
107

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday as the 21-day deadline ends on April 14. The Prime Minister is widely expected to announce an extension of the lockdown till April 30.

In addition to extending lockdown amid the states’ request, some measures to restart the economy is also expected to be outlined by the Prime Minister.

Earlier, during his meeting with Chief Ministers on Saturday, PM Modi had agreed that a continued lockdown was necessary to fight the Chinese epidemic, but had talked about saving livelihoods as well as lives.

Few states like Telangana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha and Punjab have also already extended restrictions till the month-end considering the rising number of coronavirus cases in India.

India has recorded over 9000 positive cases and over 300 deaths. Maharashtra’s tally of positive coronavirus cases crossed the 2000 mark on Monday.

