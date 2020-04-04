Futile to treat these Markaz members, they should be shot dead: MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Tablighi Jamaat Coronavirus hotspot

Firebrand politician and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who is known for not mincing his words, said on Saturday that the unruly and indecent members of Markaz should be shot dead right away. Raj Thackeray further added that Tablighi Jamaat members, who attacked police personnel, should be publicly thrashed to set an example that the miscreants won’t be spared.

“You are abusing police personnel who are coming to your rescue? You are assaulting police officers? Such people should be shot dead right away. I want to ask the government, why are you providing treatment to these unworthy ingrates?” MNS chief Raj Thackeray exclaimed about Tablighi Jamaat members while adding, “They should all be kept in a separate facility and their treatment should be stopped immediately.”

Lashing out at the Tablighi Jamaat members, Thackeray exhorted the authorities to thrash the malevolent Jamaat members and make the videos of their beating viral so that others realise that they cannot get away with it. “Even in these times, these people consider faith bigger than the country, they think they can exploit the tragedy to destroy the country, applying saliva on vegetables and notes, spitting everywhere as well as on nurses and doctors in the quarantine facilities, I ask the authorities to beat the living daylights out of these people and make their videos go viral so that it serves as a lesson for others contemplating of indulging in such behaviour,” Thackeray said.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Read: No pills, Sharing unwashed utensils, washroom and water for Wuzu: How Tablighi Jamaat’s lifestyle made them super-spreaders

Thackeray also launched a scathing attack against the Muslim clerics who come forward during the election times to suggest them about their voting preference. “Where are Mulla-Maulvis who ask them to vote a particular candidate during the elections? Why are they not appealing to the community now? It appears as if they are agreeing with the Tablighi Jamaat members’ unruly behaviour. Don’t blame us if we take strong measures tomorrow,” Thackeray warned.

Besides, Raj Thackeray exhorted people to strictly follow the lockdown and warned of its extension if they failed to do so, on Saturday. Highlighting the listless response of the citizens to the lockdown, the MNS chief said that it is imperative for everyone to observe the lockdown restrictions with complete sincerity in order to deal with the pandemic effectively.

Persuading people to understand the importance of those providing essential services including the healthcare professionals, police & the media, Raj Thackeray insisted that the gratitude for their selfless services could be paid back only by staying indoors.